Cypress Residential Development Announces Luxury Apartments at Bayshore

GLENDALE, Wis., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Residential Development, in partnership with North American Development Group, recently purchased four acres on the edge of Bayshore Town Center in Glendale WI to construct a 400,000-square foot luxury apartment complex. The complex will consist of four apartment buildings with 311 units consisting of studio, one, two and three bedrooms.

Luxury apartment community at Bayshore will be completed in summer 2023.

"We at Cypress are so proud of what we have achieved at Bayshore. It's much more than a shopping destination--it's a true mixed-use village. With the addition of high-end residential, Bayshore will reach its full potential as a multi-dimensional community and will appeal to a range of residents from Milwaukee's North Shore and beyond," said Cypress CEO, Chris Maguire.

Engberg Anderson Architects is the architect and interior designer, Graef provided the landscape design and civil engineering services, and Stevens Construction Corp is the general contractor. The apartments will break ground immediately with an anticipated completion date in the summer of 2023.

This luxury development consists of four buildings each featuring best in class amenities. Project amenities will include: a state-of-the-art fitness center, wifi-enabled conference rooms and work spaces, lounges equipped with kitchens and TVs, mail room with package service, and tenant storage. One of the buildings will boast a dramatic indoor/outdoor lounge on the top floor overlooking the plaza and pool area. Large outdoor plazas will have seating and lush landscaping, offering a serene sense of connection throughout the complex. Units have open floor plans with quartz countertops, nine-foot ceilings, full suite of modern appliances including a washer and dryer, hard surface flooring, and stoops or balconies for every unit.

"These residences will feature top-of-the-line finishes, and will be a short walk away from high quality shopping, dining and year-round entertainment," said John Ausburn, Cypress project lead. "Our residents will have easy access to surrounding communities like Whitefish Bay, Shorewood and Glendale or a short commute to downtown Milwaukee. This development is designed for those who want to live in the heart of Milwaukee's North Shore."

The apartment community will be surrounded by the shopping and entertainment offerings of Bayshore, making the living experience first class and all-inclusive. Cypress Residential Development will be working closely with the city of Glendale to make bike and pedestrian improvements around Bayshore to increase safety and accessibility for residents and guests.

For more information about the luxury apartment development at Bayshore, visit thebayshorelife.com .

About Cypress Equities* (Cypress)

Cypress was founded in 1995 and has since established a national reputation synonymous with the premier development, operation and management of destination-class retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Historically, Cypress has developed and acquired more than 20 million square feet and currently is developing and managing a portfolio primarily focused on retail and mixed-use properties. Today, there are three Cypress Equities offices in the U.S., including Dallas (headquarters), New York and Atlanta. Visit www.cypressequities.com for more information.

* The Cypress Equities name, logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks being licensed to independent operating companies by CE Brands, LLC. Any particular obligation, service or product is the sole responsibility of the specific entity that incurs such obligation or supplies such service or product.

About North American Development Group ("NADG")

NADG was founded in 1977 and is a full service, vertically integrated real estate platform with over $5 Billion of assets under management. NADG has been active in the acquisition, development/redevelopment, and management of over 300 shopping centers and mixed-use projects comprising well over 35 million square feet across the United States and Canada. Under its residential platform, NADG has completed or is under development on over 6,500 residential units, with a pipeline of an additional ~7,000 units. NADG operates within four distinct platforms: NADG Retail, NADG Residential, NADG NNN REIT and CentreCorp Management Services, NADG's wholly owned real estate services company. NADG's team of over 275 professionals are located in 13 offices across North America, 7 in the United States and 6 in Canada. NADG's head U.S. office is in West Palm Beach, FL.

