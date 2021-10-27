Deepbrain AI Secures a Global Presence

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Born2Global Centre released an article that highlights the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT)'s Korean Digital New Deal. As part of the Korean government MSIT, Born2Global Centre has played a crucial role by connecting Korean startups with various opportunities worldwide.

At the entrance of a bank, people are greeted by a person on a TV screen. Everything about the person featured in the video looks so natural, from his facial expressions to the movement of his lips, teeth and even tongue. However, he is not a real human. He is an artificial human, dubbed "AI Human."

AI Human technology is being commercialized worldwide across various sectors, from finance and education to entertainment. Amid the global trend, one Korean company stands out in both the domestic and global stage, with its cutting-edge AI Human solutions.

Deepbrain AI

Deepbrain AI develops advanced AI Human technology that makes artificial humans look and sound incredibly real and natural. The virtual humans can even chat with real people.

Deepbrain AI's solutions are based on deep learning technology, a type of AI-powered machine learning. They study and learn languages, facial, and physical movements by analyzing videos and speeches by real human beings. This company's AI Human is considered to have the "most human-like" look and sound. Thanks to the Deepbrain AI's technology, Korea has become the third country, after the U.S. and China, to successfully commercialize AI Human solutions.

Deepbrain AI currently applies its AI Human technology to create AI Bank Tellers, AI Tutors, AI Announcers and AI Commerce services, garnering both domestic and global recognition for its marketability and innovation.

Innovation Leads to Investments and Contracts

In just three years after its establishment in July 2016, Deepbrain AI already hit KRW 2 billion (around USD 1.7 million) in sales. The firm is now a key global player in the industry with branches based in Beijing and Shanghai in China, and California in the U.S.

The company's global expansion has recently brought meaningful results. Last August, Deepbrain AI signed a contract to supply its AI Announcer technology to China's two major broadcasting networks: Qinghai Television and Beijing Radio & Television Station (BRTV).

As part of the contract, the company will provide its AI Announcers to host news and entertainment programs run on the Chinese broadcasts, starting from the second half of the year.

'Digital New Deal' Accelerates Growth

Deepbrain AI is also one of the participating businesses in the Data Dam Project, part of the larger Korean Digital New Deal that the government has pursued as a national economic strategy since last year. The participation, in turn, has helped the company further advance its technological prowess.

As part of the project, the company helped build AI data to be used for technology that detects doctored videos. This can help address the problem of "deepfake" technology which is used to create fake videos that are mainly used for pranks and cyberbullying.

A government fund, amounting to KRW 2.6 billion (USD 2.2 million), helped the firm cover costs required for research and development on AI technology and allowed them to hire human resources for data collection and processing. As a result, they were able to complete the creation of more than 150,000 videos for AI learning designed to prevent deepfake technology.

The company was also selected as a technology supplier for the AI Voucher Project, another part of the Korean Digital New Deal. The project aims to allow tech companies to provide their AI solutions through a voucher system to small and medium-sized and venture companies that need AI-powered services. This program resulted in Deepbrain AI signing contracts with eight companies to offer AI services.

"It's a big challenge for a startup company to find a way to promote and sell costly AI solutions. The government's AI Voucher Project gave us a chance to partner with small and medium-sized clients," said a representative from Deepbrain AI. "It is a win-win project for both beneficiary companies and suppliers to gain momentum in growth. We hope that the benefits of the project will reach out to more businesses so the country can foster a thriving AI ecosystem."

As it secures growth momentum, Deepbrain AI has a new goal: to become a global unicorn company valued at more than KRW 1 trillion (USD 855 million) in two years.

To this end, the company plans to expand its AI Human services to other industries, such as movies, animated films, and even "metaverse", a virtual-reality space which is one of the major components in the next phase of the government's Digital New Deal project.

