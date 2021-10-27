Trulieve Announces Reopening of Port St. Lucie Dispensary

Company completes conversion of all Florida dispensaries formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the reopening of a dispensary in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The location is Trulieve's 107th in the state and will begin serving patients at 9:00 am ET on Friday, October 29.

The reopening follows the Company's October 1 acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. It is the 14th and final conversion of a Florida dispensary formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis.

Trulieve invites the Port St. Lucie community to join in celebrating the opening of this dispensary. Opening day festivities will include complimentary cuisine from the local Bagel Boyz food truck, all-day deals, music, and partner swag giveaways from vendors such as Sunshine Cannabis. All patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Port St. Lucie location on opening day and, as always, first-time Trulieve customers will receive a 50% new customer discount, at Port St. Lucie and all Trulieve locations throughout the state.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Port St. Lucie Reopening

WHERE: 1064 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL

WHEN: Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9:00 am

"With every location Trulieve opens, we are delivering on our commitment to provide Florida's patients with safe and reliable access to the cannabis products they rely on," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We are thrilled to complete the Florida store conversions and look forward to serving patients in every corner of the state as we continue to introduce legacy Harvest brands and welcome customers with an unrivaled retail experience."

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.