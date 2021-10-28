Benefitfocus Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking Features to Help Employers Comply with Government Mandates and Refine Return-to-Work Policies Customizable vaccine tracking features help employers track vaccination status, collect vaccine documentation and implement other features in accordance with government and employer policies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announced the addition of COVID-19 vaccination tracking features to the Benefitplace platform. Available now, the optional and customizable features aim to help employers refine their return-to-work policies and navigate government mandates by enabling employers to track employees' vaccination status and implement measures to help boost employee vaccination rates.

"This year's open enrollment period comes on the heels of changes in COVID-19 policies and employers need the agility and flexibility to support employees while implementing changes," said Matt Levin, president and CEO of Benefitfocus. "At Benefitfocus, we understand the growing importance of being able to track employees' vaccination status and implement measures to help boost employee vaccination rates. To assist, we have created several options on our platform to support employers."

Employers on the Benefitplace platform will have access to several new capabilities:

Vaccine status tracking with the option to require documented proof of vaccination

Surcharge calculations and payroll deductions based on vaccination status. This optional feature can be customized to apply to all employees or just those enrolled in employer-sponsored medical plans.

Claims analytics to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on healthcare spend over time. Armed with these insights, benefit leaders can understand risks among specific employee populations and better plan for changes to return-to-work and safety policies.

Benefitfocus customers interested in implementing the vaccine tracking and surcharge feature should contact their customer service manager to discuss the options they would like to implement. Click here to find more information and responses to frequently asked questions.

