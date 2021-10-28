Museum Store Sunday Celebrates Five Years on November 28 to Provide Support to Cultural Institutions and Offer Unique Holiday Gifts

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Museum Store Sunday will celebrate five years of offering inspired shopping at 1,700 museum stores around the world. This signature advocacy event—founded by the Museum Store Association in 2017 to stimulate visitors to support museums and other cultural nonprofits—has grown to include museums representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and five continents. With many museums in America and worldwide recovering from extended closures due to COVID-19 and continuing to see attendance affected by the pandemic, the revenue generated by museum stores is more important than ever. Museum Store Sunday, occurring annually the Sunday after Thanksgiving, invites the public to contribute much needed, critical support to these valued institutions by shopping at museum stores during the holiday season.

"Museum Store Sunday celebrates a milestone anniversary during a time when museums are in critical need of community support," said Laura Lott, President and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums. "While this holiday season looks different for everyone, there is a unique opportunity to shop locally at your community's museum store or virtually around the world while supporting museums' vital work."

Whether in-person or online, shoppers will enjoy distinctive experiences and find a diverse and broad selection of creative, mission-driven gifts for all ages. Through their purchases, patrons help support small businesses, independent suppliers, and artisan makers featured in museum stores. Proceeds directly support the missions and programs of museums and help arts, cultural, and nonprofit attractions educate and thrive.

Many stores will offer discounts, special in-store or virtual events, gifts with purchase, and online shopping in celebration of Museum Store Sunday. Consumers can easily find participating museum stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/find-a-store, and those with online stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/online-store-locator as e-commerce continues to grow in importance for museum retailers.

While there is only one Museum Store Sunday every year, consumers are encouraged to shop at and support museum stores throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.museumstoresunday.org.

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its stores, and the success of professionals engaged in it. www.museumstoreassociation.org.

