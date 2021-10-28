TINT Launches Integration with Hootsuite Amplify -- Expanding the Possibilities for Employee Generated Content

TINT + Hootsuite Amplify Benefits:

● Level up your employee advocacy strategy by diversifying your content mix with authentic and engaging EGC.

● Attract and retain top talent by highlighting EGC on social channels, career pages, and internal displays.

● Improve employee sentiment by showing your team members that their voices matter.



SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TINT , the enterprise User-Generated Content platform, and Hootsuite , the leader in social media management, continue to expand their partnership , bringing innovative solutions to market and making it simple for users to leverage Employee-Generated Content (EGC) through Hootsuite Amplify .

TINT by Filestack in partnership with Hootsuite Amplify

Hootsuite Amplify is an industry-leading platform that provides a sophisticated approach to boosting social reach and brand awareness by empowering employee advocates. It is leveraged by leading organizations like Sodexo, Meliá Hotels, Ochsner Health, and Georgia State University to manage highly successful advocacy programs.

"There's so much opportunity when it comes to Employee Advocacy," said Brayden Cohen, Social Marketing and Employee Advocacy Team Lead at Hootsuite. "It's not just about leveraging your workforce as a source to push out your company's content, but an opportunity for your employees to be brand champions, content creators, and internal influencers."

"The Hootsuite Amplify integration with TINT takes Employee Advocacy programs to the next level by activating Employee-Generated Content (EGC) to create more impact and engagement," added Cohen.

By way of Hootsuite Amplify, organizations can provide their employees with pre-approved social content to ensure messaging remains accurate, clear, and on-brand. With TINT and Hootsuite's Amplify integration, teams can leverage EGC in employee advocacy initiatives, and in turn, create Amplify posts by pushing content directly from the TINT platform. This empowers companies to extend their social reach with EGC.

Research shows that 33% of employees are already posting messages, pictures, or videos about their employer without any encouragement from their company. EGC tells your brand story through the eyes of your employees and increases the exposure to new audiences through their followers.

LinkedIn reports that, on average, an organization's employees have ten times more combined followers on social media than the organization itself and messaging is reshared 24 times more when distributed by employees instead of brand accounts. That content also experiences eight times the engagement of brand-shared content.

"Companies and employees alike have put a large emphasis on EGC through various social channels," shared Vicky Reyes, Partner Marketing Manager at TINT. "With sweeping change towards work culture and how we as consumers view brands, employee advocacy and EGC will continue to strengthen the relationships between companies and their employees."

Learn more about TINT + Hootsuite Amplify to attract top talent and engage and retain your team.

TINT is the world's most powerful and trusted User-Generated Content platform to tell your story through the voices of fans, customers, guests, and employees. Driven by the mission of displaying content made by real people for real people, TINT works with over 5,000 brands in 173 countries and across every category, empowering them to create authentic experiences to strategically engage consumers, convert sales, build trust, and inspire action at every step of the customer journey.

To learn more, visit http://www.tintup.com/

Hootsuite is a leading global provider of social media management software. Our comprehensive, easy-to-use platform empowers brands and organizations to build enduring relationships with their audiences on social, at scale through social networks and 1:1 messaging channels. We offer free, Self Serve and Sales-enabled versions of our platform on monthly and annual subscription options. Our free and Self Serve offerings can be accessed directly from our website, allowing customers to start using our products within minutes. We have approximately 200,000 Self Serve customers and over 5,000 Sales-enabled customers as well as millions of users worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com .

