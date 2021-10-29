AMRA Medical's AASLD Presentations - A Body Composition Research Quartet

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRA's recent research using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-based body composition analysis on individuals with liver disease will be presented at The Liver Meeting , scheduled for November 12-15, 2021. Specifically, four abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation, which will be presented by an AMRA team member or research collaborator.

The Liver Meeting, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), brings together clinicians, associates, and scientists from around the world to exchange information on the latest research, discuss new developments in liver treatment and transplantation, and network with leading experts in hepatology.

AMRA's poster titles include:

Non-Invasive Muscle Biomarkers Predict All-Cause Mortality In NAFLD

Radiomics Based Coronary Heart Disease Signature In Liver Transplant Recipients With Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Liver Transplant Recipients With Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Have Worse Muscle Composition Profile

Natural Rate Of Change In Body Composition On Waitlist And The First 200 Days After Liver Transplant – Results From A Pilot Study

AMRA researchers used MRI to assess muscle and fat volumes in individuals with NAFLD. They found that muscle biomarkers describing muscle composition (muscle volume and fat infiltration) were associated with all-cause mortality in individuals with NAFLD. They also found that liver transplant recipients with NAFLD have distinctively higher visceral adipose tissue and relatively lower liver fat content—which are the characteristics of a coronary heart disease (CHD) phenotype.

In a separate study, liver transplant recipients with NAFLD had a poor muscle composition profile, suggesting a potential relationship between liver transplant and NAFLD as a key driver of an adverse muscle phenotype. In the pilot study, the researchers observed significant increases in muscle and adipose tissue volumes after liver transplant, and this could be explored further to assess how these changes impact functional performance and outcomes.

By attending AMRA's presentations, researchers and clinicians can learn about the strengthened evidence for muscle composition measurements as important biomarkers in early and late stages of liver disease. The research also provides the foundation to design future studies in liver transplant settings exploring how muscle composition is associated with functional performance and outcomes or using radiomics for disease risk stratification.

Conference attendees can view ePoster content in a virtual poster hall through The Digital Experience , where global programming will all be available through the TLMdX platform and accessible no matter the time of day or night until February 15, 2022.

Learn more about this research by attending The Liver Meeting or reaching out to AMRA's team at amramedical.com .

About AMRA Medical

AMRA is a ground-breaking international digital health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition assessment, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, rapid, whole-body MRI.

