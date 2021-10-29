BMC Hosts Private Briefing for Eligible Investors

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, will host a private conference call to discuss its Q2 FY2022 business with registered holders of the Company's 7.125% Senior First Lien Notes due 2025, 6.500% Senior First Lien Notes due 2025, 9.125% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2026 and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026, as well as certain other prospective and eligible investors. Interested parties may obtain further details from their Venue account.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC)

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2021 BMC Software, Inc.

Investor Contacts:

Chet Fenner David Kushner Vice President Senior Director Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Corporate Finance and Investor Relations 713-918-1391 713-918-2129 investor@bmc.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.