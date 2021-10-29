Cart.com Teams Up With Extend; Adds Shopper Product Protection to Ecommerce-Enabling Portfolio Cart.com brands can now add product protection provided by Extend, allowing customers to settle 98% of warranty claims in less than 60 seconds

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com , the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Extend , the leading provider of modern extended warranty and product protection plans. The partnership offers Cart.com merchants a new revenue stream and new ways to increase customer satisfaction by leveraging Extend's easy-to-integrate API-first platform and technology-enabled proprietary insurance stack. With its modern approach and commitment to enabling every merchant to take control of the post-purchase experience, Extend is supporting Cart.com's mission to give brands of all sizes access to exceptional ecommerce capabilities previously only available to the world's largest online retailers.

"Like Cart.com, Extend is fixing the fractured ecommerce ecosystem by providing a truly innovative, effortless, and easy-to-understand service for both merchants and their customers," said Omair Tariq, Cart.com co-founder and CEO. "By creating seamless solutions to serve brands, we empower them to focus completely on their customers. The partnership with Extend fits squarely in this view; anyone who has wrangled with extended warranty claims in the past understands the friction involved. Extend is rewriting the rules for product protection and customer service while Cart.com takes care of everything from the factory floor to the customer door. Through this partnership with Extend, we're now seamlessly covering the post-purchase experience too."

Prior to Extend's launch in 2019, only the top 1% of merchants could offer extended warranties and protection plans to help their customers buy with confidence. By offering best-in-class modern protection plan options accessible through an easy-to-integrate API-first platform, Extend has democratized access to post-purchase support for merchants of all sizes. The results speak for themselves: Extend is now valued at $1.6B, has raised over $315M in venture capital, is on track to sell more than three million protection plans in 2021, and is trusted by over 500 leading merchants including Z Gallerie, Sur La Table, Harman/JBL, iRobot, and more.

"The relationship between an ecommerce company and its customer doesn't end with the sale," said Woodrow Levin, Extend co-founder and CEO. "Our technology will allow Cart.com's clients to continue to engage customers after they make a purchase, unlocking opportunities to increase brand loyalty, open new revenue channels, and create lasting customer relationships. Together, we're empowering clients to deliver a better experience for customers and we are excited to continue to build on that vision."

Cart.com's powerful analytics and comprehensive dashboard gives merchants insights into their products' performance. Data-driven product enhancement means better long-term relationships with customers. The unified solution arms merchants with the services and analytics they need to take control of their post-purchase experience, driving more repeat purchases, fostering brand growth, and creating new revenue channels.

Cart.com's partnership with Extend gives merchants streamlined access to best-in-class product protection technology directly through the Cart.com brand console, where brands track activities and performance across their ecommerce operations. Brands' customers can now confidently buy knowing they're covered against not only mechanical and electrical failures, but also accidental damage. Extend's modern product protection platform moves beyond enhancing the purchase funnel with a seamless claims experience that enables merchants to take control of their post-purchase experience, turning potential detractors into advocates. With Extend, merchants are seeing double-digit increases in sitewide conversion rates, and 10% of warranty buyers return for a repeat purchase.

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to scale businesses online. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere eCommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the eCommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions including online store software; digital marketing, fulfillment, and financial services; customer service capabilities; and unified analytics across all areas of commerce and marketing performance. Cart.com allows brands of any size the opportunity to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world's largest companies. For more info: Cart.com , LinkedIn .

About Extend

Extend is the leading provider of modern product protection. The company's API-first solution allows merchants to easily offer extended warranties and protection plans, while delivering a vastly improved support experience to end customers. Through its AI-driven technology and proprietary insurance stack, Extend handles everything from offer merchandising and optimization, to claims adjudication to seamless end-to-end customer experiences. Launched in 2019, Extend has reinvented the antiquated extended warranty industry by eliminating many of the issues customers face with legacy providers, boosting customer confidence and retention. Extend works with over 500 leading manufacturers and retailers across multiple industries such as electronics, furniture, jewelry, auto parts, sports and fitness and more. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information about Extend, please visit https://www.extend.com/.

