GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim report January – September 2021: Profitable growth and Igenomix acquisition.

Third quarter:

Sales amounted to SEK 406 (320) million, corresponding to an increase of 27 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 30 percent in local currency.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 162 (134) million, corresponding to a margin of 40 (42) percent. Currency effects positively impacted EBITDA by SEK 1 million . Operating income included non-recurring acquisition-related costs of SEK 8 million . Adjusted EBITDA therefore amounted to SEK 170 million , corresponding to a margin of 42 percent.

Net income amounted to SEK 105 (89) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 0.89 (0.81).

Vitrolife entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Igenomix for a purchase sum of EUR 1.25 billion (approximately SEK 12.7 billion ). During the quarter a directed share issue of SEK 3.6 billion was carried out as part-financing of the acquisition.

January - September:

Sales amounted to SEK 1 167 (863) million, corresponding to an increase of 35 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 41 percent in local currency.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 460 (290) million, corresponding to a margin of 39 (34) percent. Currency effects negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 24 million . Operating income included non-recurring acquisition-related costs of SEK 22 million and non-recurring transport-related costs of SEK 3 million . Adjusted EBITDA therefore amounted to SEK 485 million , corresponding to a margin of 42 percent.

Net income amounted to SEK 310 (180) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 2.77 (1.65).

After the end of the period:

An Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's proposal regarding a non-cash issue of shares for SEK 6.4 billion as part-financing of the acquisition of Igenomix.

Patrik Tolf has been appointed new CFO of Vitrolife AB (publ) effective 1 January 2022 .

Gothenburg, October 29, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

