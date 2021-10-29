RaySearch and Iridium Network are expanding their clinical partnership as the hospital now aims to implement RayCare®* as their only oncology information system for all their linacs and at all their centers. Iridium Network operates ten Varian®** linacs in four clinics distributed over the Antwerp region and is the only provider of radiation oncology care for the larger Antwerp region in Belgium with over 6,000 new patients per year.

Iridium Network invests in RayCare to become their primary oncology information system RaySearch and Iridium Network are expanding their clinical partnership as the hospital now aims to implement RayCare®* as their only oncology information system for all their linacs and at all their centers. Iridium Network operates ten Varian®** linacs in four clinics distributed over the Antwerp region and is the only provider of radiation oncology care for the larger Antwerp region in Belgium with over 6,000 new patients per year.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Network has strongly contributed to the development of RayCare and in February 2018 it became the first hospital in the world to clinically use RayCare, only two months after the release of the system. At present, both RayStation®* and RayCare are clinically implemented in the treatment of all stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) as well as radiosurgical (SRS) treatments. Now, the aim is to further streamline the workflow to eventually be able to manage all clinical activities, for all types of cancers and at all their clinics, with RayCare. Achieving this level of standardization and automation represents a milestone in the partnership between RaySearch and Iridium Network and in healthcare for the larger Antwerp region.

RaySearch and Iridium Network also have a close collaboration on machine learning, creating and validating segmentation and planning models. This project has been very successful and will be further extended the coming years to an increased level of automation with machine learning for the majority of treatment sites.

Prof. dr. Dirk Verellen, Iridium Network, says: "The clinical workflow in radiation oncology is becoming increasingly complex with the introduction of personalized and adaptive treatments. Standardization and automation are key features in ensuring patient safety and quality assurance in this continuous and fast evolving environment. RaySearch is the ideal partner to co-ordinate and monitor our clinical carepaths throughout the network and provide access to state-of-the-art radiation oncology for every patient in the larger region of Antwerp."

Prof. dr. Piet Dirix, Iridium Network, says: "Cancer cases are expected to surge between now and 2030, with a projected increase of at least 30 percent in new diagnoses worldwide. As up to two thirds of all cancer patients require radiation therapy in the course of their disease, we are preparing to treat many more patients without necessarily having more resources available. Our clinical experience with RayStation and RayCare has taught us that we can treat our patients more safely, more accurately and more effeciently with those systems working in tandem. Therefore, we believe we can treat our increasing patient numbers with our current resources through these smart software innovations."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "This long-term commitment by Iridium Network signals their trust in RayCare as an innovative oncology information system contributing to safe and efficient cancer care. The clinical expertise and high engagement of Iridium Network has been instrumental in developing RayCare, and we look forward to reaching the important milestone of connecting RayCare to the Varian TrueBeam®** linacs at Iridium."

About Iridium Network



Iridium is a network providing highly specialized radiation oncology for the 3 hospital networks (MIRA, HELIX and GZA/ZNA) in the larger region of Antwerp, representing 18 hospital locations. Founded in 2006, Iridium Network is today the largest radiotherapy network in Belgium and a leading expertise center with an international reputation. By the end of 2021 the milestone of 6,000 yearly treatments will be exceeded. The head office is located in the GZA Hospitals campus Sint-Augustinus in Wilrijk.

About RaySearch



RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation



RayStation® is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

About RayCare



The RayCare® oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation® and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation, and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the future of cancer care.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

** The marks Varian and TrueBeam are trademarks of Varian Medical Systems Inc.

More information about RaySearch is available at raysearchlabs.com.

CONTACT:



For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70 661 05 59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3443541/1488747.pdf RaySearch Press Release eng Iridium 29 October 2021 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/iridium-network-belgium,c2974214 Iridium Network Belgium

View original content:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories