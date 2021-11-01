Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host and Webcast Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Hepatitis Delta Virus Monday, November 15

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event focused on Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection. The event will feature an in-depth discussion of HDV disease and promising treatments on the horizon, including Eiger's first-in-class, foundational therapies in development: Lonafarnib, an oral prenylation inhibitor, and Peginterferon Lambda, a well tolerated interferon. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 9:00-10:30 AM ET and will be simultaneously webcast.

Presenting Key Opinion Leaders:

Pietro Lampertico, MD, PhD: Professor of Gastroenterology, Director of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Division, and Head of the "A. M. e A. Migliavacca" Center for Liver Disease at the Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda, Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, University of Milan, Italy

Norah Terrault , MD, MPH: Professor of Medicine and Chief of Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases at the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California

Ohad Etzion , MD: Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev ; Director, Department of Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases, Soroka University Medical Center, Israel

Members of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals management team will also provide an overview of the HDV market opportunity and update on the Company's late-stage HDV clinical development programs.

The live and replayed webcast of the event will be available through the Investor Relations "Events & Presentations" section of the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the event by phone, dial (844) 743-2495 (U.S.) or (661) 378-9529 (International) and enter conference ID 1052825. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.



About the Presenting Key Opinion Leaders

Dr. Pietro Lampertico has focused his research on the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis/cirrhosis due to HBV, the long-term outcome of cirrhotic patients undergoing antiviral treatment, and the diagnosis and management of antiviral resistance to oral nucleos(t)ide analogues. Since November 2016, as Director of the Gastreonterology and Hepatology Division, he overlooks all the medical and scientific activities in the field of liver disease.

Dr. Norah Terrault has focused her clinical and research activities on viral hepatitis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, especially in special populations including those with cirrhosis and transplants. Dr. Terrault is a councilor to the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) governing board and will serve as president in 2023.

Dr. Ohad Etzion has focused his research on novel diagnostic modalities and therapeutics for chronic viral hepatitis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. His most recent project involves treatment of hepatitis Delta patients with Lonafarnib and Peginterferon Lambda.

About Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV)

HDV is the most severe form of human viral hepatitis. HDV occurs only as a co-infection in individuals infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV). HDV leads to more severe liver disease than HBV alone and is associated with accelerated liver fibrosis, liver cancer, and liver failure. It is estimated that 60% of HDV infected patients die within ten years. Approved nucleos(t)ide treatments for HBV only suppress HBV DNA, do not affect HBsAg and have no impact on HDV.

HDV is a disease with a significant impact on global health, which may affect up to 15-20 million people worldwide. Globally, HDV infection is reported to be present in approximately 4% to 6% of patients with chronic HBV.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger's lead clinical programs are focused on the development of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of viral hepatitis, with two complementary HDV treatments. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor and peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon. Both lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda are in global Phase 3 studies.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

