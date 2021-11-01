Janssen Announces Extension of U.S. FDA BLA PDUFA Date for BCMA CAR-T Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel

RARITAN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date to February 28, 2022 for the ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) Biologics License Application (BLA). Cilta-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CAR-T therapy that is being investigated for the treatment of adults with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.

The FDA extended the PDUFA date to allow sufficient time to review information recently submitted by the company pertaining to an updated analytical method following an FDA information request. No additional clinical data have been requested. Janssen is committed to working with the FDA in its ongoing review of the BLA.

About Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel)

Cilta-cel is a BCMA-directed, genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy, which involves reprogramming a patient's own T-cells with a transgene encoding a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that identifies and eliminates cells that express BCMA. BCMA is primarily expressed on the surface of malignant multiple myeloma B-lineage cells, as well as late-stage B-cells and plasma cells. The cilta-cel CAR protein features two BCMA-targeting single domain antibodies designed to confer high avidity against human BCMA. Upon binding to BCMA-expressing cells, the CAR promotes T-cell activation, expansion, and elimination of target cells.1

In December 2017, Janssen Biotech, Inc. entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Legend Biotech USA, Inc. to develop and commercialize cilta-cel.



In December 2020, Janssen announced initiation of a rolling submission of its BLA to the U.S. FDA for cilta-cel, which was accepted under Priority Review in May 2021.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

