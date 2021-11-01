Sanya Launches Calls for Organizations Worldwide to Host Their Large-scale Tourism, Cultural and Sports Events in the City in 2022

SANYA, China, Nov.1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanya, the popular resort city located on the southern tip of Hainan Island, has issued a general announcement to encourage the hosting of large-scale events in the city in 2022 by all sectors of the community. All interested organizations, commercial entities, institutions, government agencies and social organizations, whether they are based in China or abroad, are welcome to hold large-scale tourism, cultural and sports events in Sanya that are creative, impactful and that add value to the city's culture and economy.

In order to keep pace with the changes taking place in and around Sanya as a result of the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port and the International Tourism Consumption Center, the Sanya Municipal Government, starting from July 20, 2021, will set up special funds for such large-scale events every year. The funds will be covered by the financial budget of the Municipal Government and used to encourage and provide guidance to all organizations interested in hosting qualified large-scale tourism, cultural and sports events in Sanya, with a focus on supporting and rewarding large-scale events that promote the development of the tourism market in off-season.

Sanya intends to develop extensive public fitness programs, large-scale sports events and tourism festivals as well as creative and innovative tourism, cultural and sports activities; strongly encourage and provide guidance to commercial entities who would like to plan and organize large-scale tourism, cultural and sports events that both boost the economy and have potential for further development; as well as support and encourage such events by offering incentive funds and guidance.

The funds are provided in the following forms:

- Support fund

to support large-scale cultural and sports events organized by government agencies and affiliated institutions for the public. to support large-scale events organized by government agencies and their affiliated institutions in association with commercial entities. The support fund for an event can account for up to 30% of the total expenditure for the event.

- Incentive fund

The fund is established for rewarding large-scale events organized by commercial entities on their own. The amount of the award will not exceed 50% of the total expenditure for the event nor will it exceed 1 million yuan in total, subject to an evaluation of the event's performance following the completion of the event.

Sanya encourages interested commercial entities to apply for the support and incentive funds for their large-scale events, which, in combination with Sanya's local characteristics and resources, will help enrich the cultural and sports life of the local populace and attract investment. By creating large-scale event IPs with great brand recognition and significant value-enhancing benefits, event organizers, participants and local public service providers will achieve a win-win situation, invigorating the effort to fully support the construction of Hainan's International Tourism Consumption Center and Hainan Free Trade Port.

If you have a qualified project, please contact:

Ji Yu from the Sanya City Large-scale Events Leading Group Office of Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau, 0086-898-88272228

Ma Nan from the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board at from the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board at sytpb.mn@sanya.gov.cn or 0086-898-88568853

For more information of Sanya, please visit: https://www.visitsanya.com/

