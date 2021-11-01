Inspiration4 auction for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to include one-of-a-kind payload items that orbited Earth

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit the Earth last September, included special cargo for a post-splashdown auction, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

Inspiration4 medical officer, St. Jude physician assistant and cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux points to a license plate bearing St. Jude patient art that is available for auction. Photo credit: Inspiration4

Now until Wednesday, Nov. 10, the general public may bid on various payload items, including a space-flown jacket with St. Jude patient art, unique pilot's watches (chronograph edition by luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen), license plates bearing patient art, and U.S. postage stamps featuring St. Jude founder Danny Thomas. Additionally, there will be vacation packages and unique experiences available for auction.

Inspiration4 commander Jared Isaacman selected St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as its beneficiary and committed $125 million to St. Jude to inspire others to raise an additional $100 million to accelerate research on devastating childhood diseases and save children all over the world. Since then, Inspiration4 has secured commitments totaling more than $239 million for St. Jude. The Inspiration4 crew included St. Jude physician assistant and cancer survivor turned astronaut Hayley Arceneaux.

In the words of the Inspiration4 crew, "We are just getting started." By participating in the auction, donors are helping children of today and tomorrow live out their dreams just like Arceneaux, and someday travel to space themselves.

Cancer is a multi-trillion dollar, multi-year problem requiring millions of supporters coming together to solve. Thanks to community support, St. Jude is embarking on a six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan to triple its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

Visit stjude.org/inspiration4 to learn more or bid on the items at charitybuzz.com/stjude.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital