Armata Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 World Antimicrobial Resistance Congress

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that Mina Pastagia, Vice President of Clinical Development, will present an overview of the company and its phage therapy and technologies at the upcoming 2021 World Antimicrobial Resistance Congress, which is being held in Washington D.C. from November 8th-9th.

Presenting through the Innovation Showcase session of the meeting, Dr. Pastagia will discuss "A genomics-based approach for developing phage therapeutics targeting respiratory infections," on Monday, November 8, at 2:30 ET.

In its seventh year, the Congress will attract more than 400 attendees from around the world and features more than 150 speakers. It is the world's largest and most commercially focused gathering of antimicrobial resistance stakeholders globally.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Oral Presentation: A genomics-based approach for developing phage therapeutics targeting respiratory infections.

Presenter: Mina Pastagia, M.D.

Session: Innovation Showcase.

Date and Time: Monday, November 8, 2021 at 2:30 pm – 2:50 pm ET.

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington D.C.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing its bacteriophage-based technology with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

