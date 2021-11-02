Celsius Announces the Appointment of Consumer and Financial Technology Executive Tushar Nadkarni as Chief Growth & Product Officer

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network, the leading cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced today that it has appointed Tushar Nadkarni as Chief Growth & Product Officer. Nadkarni has a track record of over 20 years of building and leading teams at consumer technology companies through their growth phase across product, marketing, and analytics including similar positions at Facebook and Uber. In his role, Nadkarni will oversee Celsius' Product, Growth, Design, and Marketing teams globally, and will report to Celsius' Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky.

Tushar Nadkarni

"As we prepare for the next chapter of our growth, I am excited to bring on a world-class leader like Tushar to scale Celsius from our first 1 million customers to our vision of 100 million customers," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "Along with his leadership, Tushar brings a deep empathy for our customers and will help build that understanding into how our product and marketing touches every Celsian."

"The rapidly evolving crypto market is at an inflection point, and Celsius has been leading the innovation to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized finance. At its core though, Celsius is all about its community, and so it's our mission to keep the consumer at the center, and make this seemingly complex world more accessible and simple for everyone. We want Celsius to be a part of the everyday lives of people for years to come," said Tushar Nadkarni, the Chief Growth & Product Officer of Celsius. "I am thrilled to join Alex's leadership team, combining my love for building products with my passion for creating financial freedom for more people. Not only is Alex a visionary founder, but also one of the most mission-driven leaders I've come across. He truly embodies the Celsius mission of Do Good And Do Well."

Nadkarni joins Celsius from Slingshot Growth Lab, where as Founder & Managing Partner, he helped companies rapidly scale their businesses using a combination of continuous experimentation, an understanding of the consumer journey, and a scientific approach to marketing, product development, and interface design. Prior to Slingshot, he built and led teams across growth, marketing, and operations at Uber and Facebook, where he played a pivotal role in the early years of their growth and monetization. Before that, he served large financial services and technology clients on strategic and operational priorities as Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company.

Nadkarni holds a Master's degree in Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University. He also earned a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor.

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

