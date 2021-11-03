Absolut Vodka Elevates Holiday Hosting with an Espresso Martini-inspired Kit with Social Studies

The Absolut Espresso Martini is the Must-Sip Cocktail of the Season & the Perfect Centerpiece for any Holiday Table

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Absolut Vodka is collaborating with Social Studies , the go-to resource in entertaining, to offer consumers a holiday kit inspired by the Absolut Espresso Martini that is designed to help any host elevate his or her holiday get-together.

In line with Etsy's 2021 Holiday Trends , which revealed searches for place settings are up 72% and tablescape decor are up 27%, the Social Studies x Absolut Espresso Martini kit is beautifully designed for anyone looking to re-embrace the role of host with ease and style. The limited-time rentable kit includes entertaining essentials such as a table runner, dinnerware, glassware, candles, votives, exclusive hosting tips & tricks and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Absolut to help people unwind this holiday season with an espresso martini in hand," said Jessica Latham, Social Studies Co-Founder and CEO. "This collaboration is at the heart of our mission – making entertaining effortless by offering everything needed to set a beautiful holiday table with ease, along with hosting tricks and party essentials."

Serving as not only the inspiration, but also centerpiece of the collaboration, the espresso martini is best crafted using Absolut as the vodka of choice for the contemporary classic that elevates any holiday occasion. Mixed with equal parts Absolut, Kahlúa and espresso, the cocktail is both a lively and versatile choice with the option to tailor the taste to each guest using festive garnishes.

"Whenever there's a fashion trend, there's a cocktail trend – and as we enjoy this '90s resurgence, we're sipping in style with Absolut Espresso Martinis this holiday season," said Jane Danger, Pernod Ricard Mixologist. "With its rich, full-bodied and complex yet smooth taste, Absolut is the go-to vodka for espresso martinis as the bedrock for the cocktail's decadent velvet and warming flavor profile. Plus, our new cocktail kit comes with seasonal garnishes like Cookies & Cream – talk about a nostalgic taste that brings joy!"

The Social Studies x Absolut Espresso Martini kit is available at Social-Studies.com beginning Nov. 3 through Jan. 5 and can be rented for gatherings starting at four guests for $68 per guest. In addition, hosts can pair their rentable entertaining kit with the Absolut Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit that includes everything one needs to mix up the cocktail that everyone is talking about.

The cocktail kit includes the power pairing of Absolut (750ml) and Kahlua (750ml) - another signature component, espresso, seasonal garnishes (Vanilla Hazelnut, Chili Coco, Pumpkin Spice, Cookies & Cream), cocktail stencil for garnishes, as well as a cocktail shaker, jigger and ornament. This perfect and giftable item can be purchased through ReserveBar.com for $179 + shipping and handling.

Absolut Espresso Martini enthusiasts will also have the chance to win the ultimate holiday hosting bundle to keep, featuring a Philips espresso machine, a bar cart and other must-haves for mixing the must-sip cocktail, now through January 3, 2022.

Learn more about the Absolut Espresso Martini and festive recipes for every occasion this holiday season at Absolut.com/Holiday .

Absolut Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 Part Absolut

1 Part Kahlúa

1 Part Espresso

How to Mix:

Fill a shaker with 1 part Absolut Vodka, 1 part Kahlúa and 1 part espresso. Add ice and shake for 15-20 seconds to ensure a nice frothy foam that makes this cocktail shine. Top with three espresso beans or a favorite seasonal garnish!

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org .

ABOUT SOCIAL STUDIES

Founded in 2019 by Jessica Latham and Amy Griffin, Social Studies is the authority in the business of gathering. With ~18 million parties and events organized in the US each year, the company is transforming the way we entertain by offering pre-designed rentable party kits in over forty different styles nationwide. From inspiring content to what's on the table, Social Studies helps anyone gather with confidence and ease. And for sprucing up your everyday entertaining essentials at home, shop from the Social Studies retail collection and exclusive artisan collaborations that are affordable without compromising on quality. Social Studies is the solution for celebrating life's moments, without the guesswork and stress of planning, whether it be a backyard wedding, birthday, shower, or at-home celebration.

