Cease Trade Order Issued for TGS Esports Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (OTCQB: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has issued a Cease Trade Order (the "CTO") as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited financial statements for its year ended June 30, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by October 28, 2021, being the date that such filings were due under applicable Canadians securities law requirements.

The cause of the delay is not material to the Company or its operations and is primarily due to the accounting treatment of the previously announced acquisitions of Pepper Esports, Volcanic Media, Even Matchup Gaming, and strategic investment in Mountain Side Games.

Revocation of the CTO is expected to occur shortly after the filing of the required Annual Filings, at which time TGS's common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

A copy of the Order has been posted on the BCSC's website at: https://www.bcsc.bc.ca/enforcement/early-intervention/cease-trade-orders.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

