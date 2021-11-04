Local Flavors, Market Style Concessions Highlight Culinary Offerings at UBS Arena

The Harrison, Mighty Quinn's Barbeque, Milk Bar, Blue Line Deli among the local brands and concepts to be featured in concessions and premium areas

BUFFALO, N.Y., and BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Arena, the metropolitan area's most anticipated live entertainment venue and future home of the New York Islanders Hockey Club, will boast a distinctively "New York" flavor when it opens its doors later this month.

Global hospitality company Delaware North has partnered with an array of New York Metro area food providers and brands to create a unique culinary program at UBS Arena that fans will experience through concessions areas, VIP suites and premium clubs that merge boutique hospitality with a live entertainment setting. Throughout the venue, fans can expect chef-driven menus and locally inspired signature dishes.

"The focus on bringing a true local New York flavor throughout the culinary offerings will provide our guests with a unique experience they can only find at UBS Arena," said Hank Abate, President of Arena Operations at UBS Arena. "In working with our colleagues at Delaware North to bring this to life, we're excited for fans to taste all these creations starting this month."

At UBS Arena, Delaware North will source 75% of food ingredients from within a 300 mile radius based on seasonality and has partnered with local and regional vendors to source products that support New York state's Taste NY initiative. Local branded highlights include:

The Harrison , the popular Floral Park eatery known for its scratch made dishes and cocktails, will have a major presence at an in arena food hub, and its famous cheeseburgers and French fries will be featured at three outlets in the general concessions area.

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque , a fast growing, New York born barbeque concept, will offer its slow smoked brisket, burnt ends and pulled pork sandwich varieties as part of the general concessions lineup.

Milk Bar , the famous dessert brand and company founded in Manhattan , will have a featured presence at UBS Arena with three concessions outlets offering its popular Cereal Milk™ soft serve, among other signature treats.

Blue Line Deli & Bagels , whose flagship deli is located in Huntington, N.Y. , will have its iconic blue and orange bagels available at several of the market locations throughout the arena in addition to classic deli style sandwiches and specialty bagel sandwiches.

The Sausage King of New York will have its Italian sausage and other premium meat products available throughout concessions as well as in premium suites.

Delaware North has transformed traditional concessions service for UBS Arena and will feature 12 market style outlets that offer a mix of hot, fresh prepared food selections complemented by a variety of ready to go meals and self serve snack and beverage options. The markets will use a streamlined checkout process, with mobile ordering and other cashless payment technology.

Market and concession stands will offer a wide variety of food options, including street tacos, seafood, modern Chinese, Halal and sausages, a carving station and deli, as well as classics such as pizzas, cheesesteaks, chicken tenders, ice cream, burgers and pretzels.

Portable stands will also offer great variety with both food (popcorn, sushi, BBQ and nachos) and beverages (Vide canned cocktails, Ilegal Mezcal craft cocktails, Claffey Pop spiked seltzers and grab and go locations offering beer and other canned beverages).

Specialty items throughout the arena will include gluten-free, vegetarian, and kosher items.

A full accompaniment of premium hospitality services will also be offered by Delaware North at UBS Arena in 56 suites, 22 UBS Club lofts and five major club areas.

Leading the culinary direction for Delaware North is Executive Chef Ted Donnelly. Donnelly, a Tri-State Region native, has nearly 15 years of experience in high profile settings, including four years with Delaware North at MetLife Stadium and major events such as Super Bowl XLVIII, the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, the 2016 NHL All Star Game and 2015 MLB All Star Game. Prior to rejoining Delaware North to lead culinary operations at UBS Arena, he spent five years as senior executive chef for the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Beyond its local partnerships, Delaware North is leveraging its culinary talent and operational experience in New York through its Patina Restaurant Group, which operates several high-end restaurants in the region, including Nick + Stef's Steakhouse (Midtown Manhattan); Lincoln Ristorante (Lincoln Center); STATE Grill and Bar (Empire State Building); and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

"The New York Metro area is known for its food and that will be on full display at UBS Arena," Donnelly said. "Fans have a much more elevated expectation of their food and drinks when attending events these days, so our goal is to provide a culinary experience that matches the world-class sports and entertainment events they're coming to see."

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global hospitality and entertainment company founded in 1915 and owned by the Jacobs family for more than 100 years. Delaware North operates at high profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, cultural landmarks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports, and regional casinos. Our associates are dedicated to delighting guests by creating the world's best experiences. Delaware North serves millions of guests each year in the sports, travel hospitality, restaurant and catering, lodging, gaming, and specialty retail industries. Learn more about Delaware North at www.DelawareNorth.com.

About UBS Arena

Opening November 20, 2021, UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located less than 15 miles from both JFK and LaGuardia Airports and is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off of the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Railroad, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in Fall 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event-days only. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, the arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

Upcoming events at UBS Arena at Belmont Park include Eric Church on Saturday, December 4, Genesis on Friday, December 10 and a sold out Sebastian Maniscalco on December 27.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is the team's new, state of the art home starting this NHL season.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has eight divisions across four global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, and Philadelphia). OVG is leading the redevelopment and operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center as well as leading arena development projects for UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; New Arena in Coachella Valley, CA; and Co-op Live in Manchester, UK. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG arena development projects. OVG Facilities, a division of OVG, is the facility management, booking, security, and sanitization services arm that performs services for both OVG's arena development projects and clients on a 3rd party basis. OVG Media & Conferences, a division of OVG, publishes Pollstar and VenuesNow, in addition to hosting live entertainment-centric conferences around the world. OVG's Arena Alliance, a division of OVG, is a collection of the top 32 venues in North America that provides a platform for booking, content, and sponsorship sales opportunities. Learn more at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

