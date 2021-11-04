Mycelial Raises $3.8 Million to Securely Keep Data and State In Sync for Any App Under Any Network Conditions in Three Clicks

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linux Foundation Membership Summit -- Mycelial , the leader in enabling developers to connect applications anywhere, today announced it has raised $3.8 million in its Seed round led by Crane Venture Partners and is releasing its open source platform in private beta. The company will use the funding to build a world-class team to advance offline-first, secure and efficient app-to-app communication for developers.

Mycelial connects applications anywhere, offline or online and across the edge, on-device and in the cloud.

Mycelial is a platform that connects applications anywhere, offline or online and across the edge, on-device and in the cloud. It enables developers to move data within and across distributed applications securely and efficiently—with zero time wasted writing all the logic necessary to deal with complex communications or setting up and maintaining the necessary infrastructure. Mycelial provides best-in-class offline-first support and state synchronization, eliminating the need for message handling code in applications.

"With the rise of WebAssembly, developers can now get the performance of native applications on the web in a way that's completely secure. But delivering good offline-first experiences remains a daunting challenge for the industry and one that is only becoming more pressing," said Gerred Dillon, Chief Technology Officer at Mycelial. "Mycelial brings cloud compute closer to the user and makes developer concerns for data transport and handling a thing of the past."

Once outside the zero-friction environment of perfect connectivity most apps are built and tested against, communications between devices and apps is an incredible challenge in the real world. Developers need applications to work even when connectivity is spotty, or completely offline, and to sync their updates with their peers or centralized applications when reconnected. Even more challenging are the inevitable conflicts that arise when applications get out of sync. Attempting to handle these issues in a performant and scalable way today requires a variety of different Cloud Native datastores, message queues/buses, local databases and networking components. It's never been more important to give developers a tool that helps them build offline-first, synchronized applications spanning all these use cases. Using Mycelial, developers can handle all of that by just dropping in a library. Mycelial turns what was a constant and ongoing problem into a three click solution.

"Every single app on your phone, on your laptop, in your browser, the software running in your car's dash, at EV charging stations, on your connected home gadgets—are all distributed systems that have to pass messages back and forth and maintain and reconcile state as they get in and out of sync," said Aneel Lakhani, Venture Partner, Crane Venture Partners. "Mycelial gives developers a way to just handle all of the complexity involved in making that work. If what you're building is essentially distributed, networked, you're not going to want to go back to doing that the way you did before."

Mycelial also ensures data ownership by synchronizing user states without storing data, empowering developers to set the rules around their data from the point of origin. Mycelial's transformation engine enables developers to write code in JavaScript or any language that compiles to WebAssembly. Extract data, transform it, and integrate with APIs without bleeding it through your services and infrastructure.

"We have witnessed over this last decade the rise of cloud native computing and its impact on many digital transformation efforts," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "As we enter a more connected cloud-native future, Mycelial is building at the very intersection of cloud native computing and WebAssembly, which has the potential to be revolutionary for organizations seeking to build resilient and distributed applications that work in a variety of transient environments, from the cloud to edge and more."

Mycelial's private beta will launch with the ability to create and manage distributed stateful actors. Users will be able to seamlessly pass data between actors, add custom behavior and update that behavior over time, pipe in/extract data and consume data from anywhere their applications can run. Developers can connect their database of choice, hosted in their own virtual private cloud (VPC) to unlock time travel debugging and gain the power to understand the state of their system over time. Mycelial's WebAssembly-based runtime provides speed, security and language agnosticism.

For more information and to request private beta, please visit: https://www.mycelial.co/

