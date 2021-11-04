OmniSci to Showcase New Uses of GPU-Accelerated Analytics for Single-Cell RNA Sequencing at NVIDIA GTC

Joint Presentation by Nohyun Myung and Dr. Stefano Nardone Will Demonstrate Use of OmniSci Capabilities to Uncover Patterns and Relationships in Transcriptome Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today announced it is a Gold sponsor of NVIDIA GTC , the premier AI conference, running November 8-11, 2021. The virtual event will include an on-demand presentation by Nohyun Myung, Vice President of Global Sales Engineering at OmniSci, and Dr. Stefano Nardone, PhD of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, demonstrating how OmniSci GPU-accelerated analytics is advancing single-cell RNA sequencing applications for faster biomedical breakthroughs.

During GTC, OmniSci will also make company experts available for one-on-one virtual meetings to help users learn how to gain actionable insights from their largest datasets at unprecedented speeds. At the end of each meeting, registrants will be entered into a drawing to receive a Star Wars LEGO (need to investigate trademarks) set (winners to be announced November 12, 2021).

The session by Mr. Myung and Dr. Nardone, titled "Spatial Transcriptomics and Gene Expression Profiles: Visualizing and Understanding Relationships for Single Cell Sequencing (A31341)," will explain how GPU-accelerated visualization and processing can be used to interrogate transcriptomic data at scale. The innovative technique allows researchers to more quickly uncover critical patterns and relationships between cells and gene transcripts, as well as generate sequencing libraries to speed research.

"Single-cell RNA sequencing is a critical part of cutting-edge cancer research, enabling the study of individual cells in exquisite detail. A major challenge, however, is visualizing and exploring the immense amount of data produced from these studies," said Myung. "OmniSci's GPU-based analytics exploits the power of parallel processing to interrogate billions of rows of data in milliseconds, giving scientists and researchers the exceptional power they need to effectively study the gene expression state of each cell."

Throughout the four days of GTC, OmniSci will also feature downloadable content that explains its unique technology, which enables data analysts, data scientists, researchers and business professionals to explore massive datasets at the speed of their natural curiosity.

GTC provides training, insights and direct access to many of the hottest computational topics, from AI and deep learning to intelligent machines, high performance computing, accelerated data science and more. The keynote by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be webcast live on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 9AM Central European Time (rebroadcast at 11AM Eastern U.S./8AM Pacific U.S. time).

To arrange a virtual meeting with OmniSci during GTC, or to learn about downloading OmniSci Free, a full-featured version of the company's accelerated analytics platform, visit https://www2.omnisci.com/events/nvidia-gtc-2021/lp .

About OmniSci:

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

