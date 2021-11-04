Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend Of $0.070 Per Share And Net Asset Value As Of October 31, 2021

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: SMM) today announced a dividend of $0.07 per share for the fourth quarter ending November 30, 2021. This distribution is payable to common stockholders on November 29, 2021.

At the close of business on October 31, 2021, the Fund's total assets were $204.7 million and the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share was $8.37. On October 31, 2021, the closing share price of the Fund was $6.75, which was trading at a 19.4% discount to the NAV.1 For the month ending October 31, 2021 the Fund's NAV and market price total returns were 7.7% and 6.3%, respectively, compared to 5.6% for the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI).2

The Fund's fourth quarter dividend will be payable on November 29, 2021 to common stockholders of record on November 16, 2021. It is anticipated that this dividend will be a combination of return of capital and ordinary income for tax purposes. The final tax status of the dividend may differ substantially from this preliminary information, and the final determination of such amount will be made in early 2022 when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Fund's quarterly dividends per share over the past year are shown below:3

Amount Payable Date Ex-Date Record Date $0.070 November 29, 2021 November 15, 2021 November 16, 2021 $0.070 August 30, 2021 August 16, 2021 August 17, 2021 $0.060 May 27, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 $0.060 February 25, 2021 February 16, 2021 February 17, 2021 $0.060 November 27, 2020 November 16, 2020 November 17, 2020



Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The Fund distributions are comprised of distributable cash flow generated from its portfolio investments plus any realized capital gains. The tax characteristics of the historical distributions can be found on www.salientpartners.com/strategies/salient-midstream-mlp-fund/

The Fund’s investment allocation as of October 31, 2021 is shown in the pie chart. For illustrative purposes only. Figures are based on the Fund’s gross assets ex-cash. Source: Salient Capital Advisors, LLC, October 31, 2021.

The Fund's top ten holdings as of October 31, 2021 are shown below:4

No. Symbol Name Country Asset Type Weight 1 - EMG Utica | Offshore Co-Investment LP United States C-Corp 8.5% 2 ET Energy Transfer, L.P. United States MLP 7.6% 3 OKE ONEOK Inc. United States C-Corp 6.1% 4 ENB Enbridge Inc. Canada C-Corp 5.9% 5 TRGP Targa Resources Corp. United States C-Corp 5.7% 6 MPLX MPLX, L.P. United States MLP 5.6% 7 LNG Cheniere Energy Inc. United States C-Corp 5.5% 8 WMB The Williams Companies Inc. United States C-Corp 4.8% 9 PAGP Plains GP Holdings, L.P. United States C-Corp 4.8% 10 PPL CN Pembina Pipeline Corp. Canada C-Corp 4.8%

59.3%

For illustrative purposes only. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risk and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Figures are based on the Fund's gross assets ex-cash. Source: Salient Capital Advisors, LLC, October 31, 2021.

The Fund's unaudited balance sheet as of October 31, 2021 is shown below:

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Balance Sheet October 31, 2021 (Unaudited)



Assets (in millions) Investments $201.1 Other Assets 1.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1.9 Total Assets $204.7



Liabilities

Line of Credit Payable $54.9 Other Liabilities 1.4 Total Liabilities $56.3 Net Assets $148.4



The Fund had 17.7 million common shares outstanding as of October 31, 2021.

Amended and Restated By-Laws

The Fund's board of trustees (the "board"), after a deliberative discussion, amended and restated the Fund's By-Laws (as amended, the "by-laws") at its most recent meeting. The amendments reflected in the by-laws provide that certain litigation relating to the internal governance of the Fund (excluding claims arising under federal securities laws) must be brought in federal or state courts in Delaware and increased the quorum for a shareholder vote on the election of trustees from a third to a majority of shares outstanding and entitled to vote. This high-level summary of amendments is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full by-laws, which will be posted on the Fund's website and filed with the SEC in due course. Shareholders should refer to the by-laws for more information.



Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a Delaware statutory trust registered as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its common shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve that objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of MLPs and midstream companies. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ significantly from the Fund's present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; the volume of sales and purchase of shares; the continuation of investment advisory, administration and other service arrangements; and other risks discussed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund's investment objective will be attained.

About Salient

Salient Partners, L.P. ("Salient") is a real asset and alternative investment firm that offers a suite of strategies focused on energy and infrastructure, real estate and tactical alternative investments. Institutions and investment advisors turn to Salient to build smarter, more efficient portfolios. Strategies are offered in the form of open- and closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. Salient was founded in 2002 and has offices in Houston and San Francisco. Learn more about Salient at www.salientpartners.com.









1 Past performance is not indicative of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the data shown. The data shown are unaudited. Returns do not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders may have to pay on Fund distributions or upon the sale of Fund shares.

2 Source: Salient Capital Advisors, LLC and Alerian, October 31, 2021. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No investment strategy can guarantee performance results. The index reflects the reinvestment of dividends and income and does not reflect deductions for fees, expenses or taxes. The index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. "Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index" and "AMEI" are trademarks of Alerian and their use is granted under a license from Alerian.

3 The amount of dividends may vary depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on Fund common shares could change. A portion of the Fund's returns may be comprised of ordinary income, return of capital and net realized capital gains. The Fund will determine the tax characteristics of all Fund dividends after the end of the calendar year and will provide shareholders such information at that time.

4 Fund shares do not represent a deposit or obligation of, and are not guaranteed or endorsed by, any bank or other insured depository institution, and are not federally insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board or any other government agency. Data are based on total market value of Fund investments unless otherwise indicated. The data provided are for informational purposes only and are not intended for trading purposes.

