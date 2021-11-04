Global Release of Digital Album of Theme and Promotional Songs for Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A digital album of theme and promotional songs for Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, organized by the 2021 Summer Universiade, was officially released on 29 October worldwide.

The album consists of nine songs, which are now available on domestic music platforms including QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music under Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), NetEase Cloud Music and Migu Music, and overseas music platforms including Apple Music and Spotify. Later, another album will be released on all the said platforms. Listeners worldwide are invited to stay tuned for 2021 FISU WUG and visit Chengdu.

At the Melodies of Youth concert held on the evening of 29 October, MA Wei, a renowned singer, and ZOU Jingyuan, sang 'A Millennium Promise' together with other cultural and sports workers, vividly showing the cultural charm of Chengdu - the 'Land of Abundance' by the features such as Du Fu Thatched Cottage and Jinsha Site contained in the song.

'Dreams of Youth' sung by young singers including CHEN Yimiao, skilfully incorporates the classic works composed by Chinese poets such as LI Bai (known as China's 'Immortal Poet' ) and DU Fu (the 'Poet Sage' of China) when they visited Sichuan.

Then, 'Dare to Live', 'We Rock to Chengdu' and several other songs showing international vision were staged to show the fashionable elements of Chengdu.

WANG Pingjiu and CHANG Shilei teamed up once again and presented 'We Are Together' for the 2021 FISU WUG.

This digital album will empower the Games and cheer for the exciting moments of 2021 FISU WUG with music.

The nine songs in the album are as follows (by initials):

A Millennium Promise

Dare to Live

Dreams of Youth

Get High

Light of Youth

The Champion of Dreams

We Are Together

We Rock to Chengdu

Young Appearance

More Theme and Promotional Songs for Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games Coming Soon.

