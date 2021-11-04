U.S. Travel Welcomes Return of International Inbound Travel

Border reopening to vaccinated, Covid-tested travelers a 'critical step in the right direction,' though federal resources needed to address steep backlog in U.S. visa processing

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At air, land and sea ports of entry, and across destinations nationwide, the U.S. travel industry will welcome all vaccinated international visitors back to the United States after 19 months of pandemic-related border restrictions beginning Monday (November 8), a long-awaited milestone that marks the rebuilding of international inbound travel.

This action is a key first step in the recovery of the highly lucrative international travel market. In 2019, international inbound travel produced $239 billion in export income for the U.S. economy and directly supported 1.2 million American jobs.

"After nearly two years of restrictions, Monday begins in earnest the return of international travel, when long-separated families and friends can safely reunite, travelers can explore this amazing country, and the U.S. is able to reconnect with the global community," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. "It is a monumental day for travelers, for the communities and businesses that rely on international visitation, and for the U.S. economy overall."

"U.S. Travel and our members worked tirelessly to press the administration for a safe reopening plan for international travel, and we are eager to welcome these qualified travelers back as we enter the next phase of our industry's recovery," Dow added.

The countries affected by restricted travel—which included the United Kingdom, Ireland, the 26 Schengen Area countries, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, India and China—comprised just 17% of all countries worldwide but accounted for a disproportionate 53% of all overseas visitors to the United States in 2019.

The land borders with Canada and Mexico—the top two inbound markets to the U.S.—were also closed.

U.S. Travel estimates that declines in international visitation since the start of the pandemic (March 2020-October 2021) resulted in nearly $300 billion in lost export income and a loss of more than one million American jobs. The association also estimates that the international inbound travel segment will not recover to 2019 levels until at least 2024.

"While reopening our borders is a critical step in the right direction, much work remains to ensure an even recovery for international travel," said U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes. "Specifically, officials must fully reopen and resume visitor visa processing at U.S embassies and consulates to reduce the backlog for future visitors and accelerate the recovery of inbound travel."

"On average, countries that are not a part of the Visa Waiver Program currently face unacceptably long wait times in excess of 14 months for a visitor visa appointment," Barnes added. "Further, officials must also ensure frontline CBP and TSA officers have the necessary resources to safely process an increasing number of arrivals."

Of the top 20 countries for inbound travel to the U.S., only five countries have all U.S. embassies or consulates fully open for visa processing, according to analysis by the U.S. Travel Association.

Other key policies, such as providing emergency relief funding to Brand USA, the United States' destination marketing organization, will be essential to restoring international inbound travel. A bill to provide this funding passed the U.S. Senate's Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation earlier this year.

U.S. Travel thanks all partners who helped facilitate the reopening of international inbound travel and is eager to continue its work of making the U.S. the top destination in the world for global travelers.

