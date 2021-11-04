Wilmington Trust's Sharon L. Klein Inducted into Estate Planning Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announces that Sharon L. Klein, president of Family Wealth for the Eastern U.S. Region, has been inducted into the Estate Planning Hall of Fame by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC). In addition, the NAEPC has awarded Sharon the Accredited Estate Planner (Distinguished) designation.

Said Bill LaFond, area executive for Wilmington Trust: "Our team at Wilmington Trust continues to be honored and inspired by the devotion and commitment of our friend and colleague Sharon Klein to her clients, her teammates and the broader estate planning industry. It comes as no surprise that she has been enshrined in the Estate Planning Hall of Fame, as she goes above and beyond in terms of her service and professionalism in her field."

Sharon is one of only nine estate planning professionals to receive this prestigious award in 2021, which is given annually in recognition of lifetime achievement and outstanding contributions to the practice and profession of estate planning within the professional disciplines of academia, accounting, insurance and financial planning, law, philanthropy, and trust services. Only 125 people across the U.S. have received this award since its inception in 2004.

"We are honored to induct Sharon Klein into the Estate Planning Hall of Fame® Class of 2021," said NAEPC President William D. Kirchick. "In addition to Sharon's own practice expertise, she graciously shares knowledge of the discipline with others nationally. We are grateful to her and all the inductees for their exemplary leadership and contributions to the profession."

As president of Family Wealth's Eastern U.S. Region, Sharon is responsible for overseeing the delivery of all Wealth Management services, leading teams of professionals across the areas of planning, trust, investment management, family office, and private banking. Sharon also heads Wilmington Trust's National Divorce Advisory Practice, overseeing teams who collaborate with advisors and their clients to offer a comprehensive set of solutions for those impacted by divorce.

Sharon is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, a highly selective organization of peer-elected trust and estate attorneys in the U.S. and abroad who are chosen based on outstanding reputation and exceptional skill. Global media company Forbes features Sharon as a top Advisor in 2021 in two separate categories: One of the Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors in America, and a Best-In-New York Wealth Advisor. Leading business publication Crain's named Sharon to its 2020 inaugural list of the Most Notable Women in Financial Advice, an honor that recognizes leading women executives in New York City for their dedication to excellence in the financial industry and significant professional, civic, and philanthropic contributions. Sharon has more than 25 years of experience in the wealth advisory arena and is a nationally recognized speaker and author in her field.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust.

(212) 415-0557

mdillon@wilmingtontrust.com

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

©2021 M&T Bank Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilmington Trust)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilmington Trust