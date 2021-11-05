Lingo Media Plans to File a Form 15F to Deregister in the US Under the 1934 Securities Exchange Act

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media") an EdTech company that is 'Building a multilingual world' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, announces its intention to file a Form 15F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to terminate the registration of all classes of its registered securities under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), as well as to terminate its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act. As a result of filing the Form 15F, Lingo Media's obligations to file reports under the Exchange Act will be suspended immediately and are expected to terminate 90 days after the filing, barring any objection by the SEC.





Lingo Media is undertaking this filing to reduce administrative burden and compliance costs and intends to continue to publish its periodic reports, annual and interim results and communications as required by applicable law on SEDAR and its website at http://www.lingomedia.com.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V:LM; OTC:LMDCF; FSE:LIMA)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Building a multilingual world', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies Ltd., d/b/a Everybody Loves Languages and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

