Mexicali Resiste Activist VS. Constellation Brands: Activists continue to demand WATER RIGHTS and FREEDOM

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is reporting that Mexicali Resiste, and organization in solidarity with the Water Rights Activists, will participate in a global action at the Constellation Brands Headquarters in San Francisco, CA demanding an end to the criminalization of the activists for charges of "deprivation of liberty" of police and "dispossession" of the state building in connection with their involvement in protests against the beer corporation.

Mexicali Resiste

In 2017 the office of the State Attorney of Baja California determined that the current accusations did not deem criminal proceedings. However, in 2021 the congress of the state of Baja California suddenly decided to reopen the case file and has scheduled and rescheduled hearings since July, to attempt to rescinding previous resolutions and again present accusations against the water rights activists for protesting against corporate corruption and injustice.

This comes as no surprise after Leon Fierro, one of the activists was wrongfully accused in 2018 of "attempted murder" against police, for participating in a protest. 20 days later he was freed after it was determined there was no proof. The activists are scheduled once again for a hearing on November 16th in Baja California, Mexico.

Constellation Brands continues to threaten with water privatization in Baja California, Mexico, while Mexicali Resiste fights back!

What: Global Action – Re: November 16th Court Hearing

When: Monday, November 8th, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (PST)

Where: 101 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94105

Who:

Mexicali Resiste

Alcohol Justice

Red Binacional de Mujeres Que Luchan

La Resistencia Los Angeles

Chiapas Support Committee

Guatemaya Los Angeles

Abolition Yuma County

Pueblo y Salud

California Alcohol Policy Alliance

Why:

Since January 2017, Mexicali Resiste has opposed the plans by Constellation Brands, a U.S. based alcohol corporation, to build a billion-dollar brewery using local water to import beer for American consumers in a region experiencing severe water scarcity.

Constellation Brands is expected to consume 20 million cubic meters of water annually from the Valley of Mexicali. This desert region has an over-exploited aquifer that is fed by the Colorado River with serious water shortages and serious drought issues in Tijuana, Tecate, Rosarito and Ensenada. In 2017 Mexicali Resiste's advocacy efforts halted legislative efforts to privatize water in Baja California.

Then, in February 2020 the National Human Rights Commission released a report that determined that the process of approval and installation of the Constellation Brands Brewery violates the human right to water, which would lead to the detriment of the population and farmers of the Valley of Mexicali.

In 2020 the Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for a Consultation for the people of Mexicali to vote to determine the future of Constellation Brands which resulted in a NO vote, halting the operation of Constellation Brands, however the company still has not left Mexicali. The current Governor, Jaime Bonilla, former President of the Otay Water Board in San Diego, CA, has continued to support efforts to allow Constellation Brands to continue operating in Mexicali.

#QueremosAguayLibertad

#MexicaliResiste

#TodosSomosMexicali

#AlcoholJustice

CONTACT:

Mayra Jimenez 323-683-4687

Michael Scippa 415-548-0492

Christina Mira 510-829-8982

