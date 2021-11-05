Tuya to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 22, 2021 Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, November 22, 2021. Tuya's management will hold a conference call at 07:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, November 22, 2021 (08:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 23, 2021) to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID, dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7172169

Conference ID: 7172169

The replay will be accessible through November 29, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-800-585-8367

United States: +1-416-621-4642

Access Code: 7172169

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com/.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

