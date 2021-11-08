Canadian Solar Wins 52 MWp Solar Project in Colombian Public Tender

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced today that it was awarded 52 MWp for the solar PV project Caracoli in the recent public auction by Colombia's Ministry of Energy.

The Caracoli project is located in the Atlántico Region in northern Colombia. The energy awarded will be acquired by a pool of reputable off-takers and will start delivering clean energy from 2023 through an inflation-indexed, Colombian Peso-denominated, 15-year power purchase agreement. The solar PV project has already completed the consultation process with indigenous communities (Consulta Previa) and is expected to start construction by the second quarter of 2022.

This project represents Canadian Solar's second landmark achievement in Colombia, after the recent awarding of the country's first utility-scale, stand-alone 45 MWh battery storage project located in Barranquilla.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "This achievement reinforces Canadian Solar's leadership position in Latin America and solidifies our entry into the Colombian market. We are excited about the strong market fundamentals and growth opportunities in the Latin American markets. We seek to expand our diversified portfolio of solar PV and battery storage projects in this region and will continue to support the Colombian government's targets to accelerate the deployment of clean, renewable energy."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 20 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 59 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 6.1 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 400 MWp of projects in operation, nearly 6 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 16 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including but not limited to the use of proceeds, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India, China and Brazil; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; delays in the process of qualifying to list the CSI Solar subsidiary in the PRC; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 19, 2021. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law

