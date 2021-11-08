Ceragon to Renew & Maintain the Wireless Transport Network Infrastructure for RAI WAY, Italy's National TV and Radio Network Provider

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, announced today that following a public tender RAI WAY S.p.A., Italy's publicly listed national TV and radio network provider, has selected Ceragon's solutions and services to deploy and maintain its wireless transport network. Ceragon will help RAI WAY increase its revenues and differentiate its business by enabling it to offer its services to local TV broadcasters. It will support RAI WAY by delivering a full turnkey solution, which includes its IP-20 Platform microwave solutions as well as network design, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services. Ceragon was awarded two tenders, with contracts valued at a total of $2.1 million.

Ceragon was looking to support RAI WAY in its challenge to deploy new telecommunication infrastructures to be used by local TV broadcasters, as well as renew its own network to support a new TV broadcasting standard (DVB-T2/HEVC). After issuing a public tender, and carefully examining multiple competitive bids against technical and operational efficiency requirements, RAI WAY selected Ceragon. Ceragon's proven experience and success with similar large-scale turnkey projects, and its field-proven rapid deployment capabilities was a key differentiator. What's more, with the RAI WAY network requiring a multitude of installation scenarios due to challenges such as site occupancy and frequency interferences, the Ceragon solution flexibility proved to be of immense value.

Doron Arazi, Ceragon Networks CEO commented, "Ceragon is experiencing significant growth in Europe, and particularly in Italy. We have completed previous successful deployments in the Broadcasting industry in Europe and are excited to have RAI WAY as a new customer, supporting it in its mission. Our turnkey offering provides the utmost flexibility and rapid deployment to assure RAI WAY fast time-to-market and drive its business growth. With our offering, RAI WAY can focus on its core business, knowing Ceragon's dedicated local team will take care of all its wireless transport needs every step of the way – with full responsibility to supply, install, commission, and maintain its systems. We are proud of this cooperation with RAI WAY as it is aligned with our strategy to provide end-to-end solutions to our customers that include products and full services."

About RAI WAY S.P.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organizational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals. Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 20local network centers and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. With a vision to create equal digital opportunities for all people around the world, we bring communication capabilities everywhere by delivering robust, fiber-like wireless connectivity. We help operators and other service providers to increase operational efficiency and enhance end-customers' quality of experience with quick-to-deploy wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies, and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provide highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 140 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

