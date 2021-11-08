Sky Cams
Crowe elects 45 partners and principals

Firm congratulates new class on exciting milestone
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has elected the following 45 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2022.

Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has elected the following 45 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2022.

"I'm very pleased to congratulate our new partner class on reaching this significant career achievement," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "Each day we talk about shaping a better tomorrow for our people, clients, communities and firm. This new partner class positions us to continue that legacy."

Advisory

  • Ryan Silvino
  • Brent Warren

Audit and assurance

  • McCrae Bennett
  • Mike Berti
  • Brian Brueggeman
  • Lisa Carley
  • Ryan Deming
  • Andrey Dragun
  • Natalia Hailen
  • Scott Hicks
  • Clark Hornstra
  • Brian Jackson
  • Brent Kirkpatrick
  • Patrice Muller
  • Jason Naber
  • Mark Parkhurst
  • Matthew Rosenblatt
  • James Statler

Consulting

  • Alejandro Alvarez
  • Megan Beasley
  • Joshua Brown
  • Eric Busch
  • Joe Durham
  • Brad Gilliat
  • Brian Hochberg
  • Andrew Holloway
  • Eric Jolly
  • Steve Krase
  • Simon Little
  • Alicia McKnight
  • Ryan Michalik
  • Shameka Smith
  • Michael Unger

Tax

  • Brian Carey
  • Mallory Fairless
  • Ignacio Guevara
  • Heather Hoezee
  • Ankit Joshi
  • Trudie Kanter
  • Cody Lewis
  • Katie Mishler
  • Matt Paparella
  • Victor Sturgis
  • Dan Swartz
  • Lara Thompson

For more information about Crowe, please visit the firm's About Us page.

About Crowe
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

Twitter: @CroweUSA
LinkedIn: Crowe

Crowe LLP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crowe Horwath LLP) (PRNewsFoto/)
