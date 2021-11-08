milNIL Raises Angel Round and Launches Athlete Marketing Platform Empowering Local Athletes and Local Businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- milNIL, a sports marketing platform company that has been changing the way student-athletes across all levels of competition monetize their Name, Image, & Likeness, announced the successful completion of its Angel round of financing by GenesisSurrogate.

College athletes from every level and sport can now make money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL) after the NCAA removed its restrictions for compensation in July. "As we enter this new world of college athletics, we're excited to offer student-athletes across all levels of competition the opportunity to pursue endorsement deals," said Christian Masegian, milNIL's Co-Founder & CEO. "While most focus is on the biggest stars and household names, we are committed to serving countless local student-athletes and businesses across the country who are pillars of their communities and appeal to broad, devoted fan bases.

With this new investment, milNIL will expand its current platform and launch new endorsement management products. Masegian added, "Great businesses can be built off our network, starting with matching athletes with endorsers. In addition, we anticipate further deregulation of Name, Image, & Likeness laws, and we are building an open platform to support new and innovative ways in which brands and athletes will collaborate.

About milNIL

milNIL is an sports endorsement platform supporting student-athletes and brands across all levels of competition. Founded in 2021 by Christian Masegian and Bob Shinn, the company continues to proliferate as the newest and most innovative endorsement platform in the industry.

