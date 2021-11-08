Oak Hill Capital to Partner with U.S. Oral Surgery Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill"), a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, announced that it has signed a Definitive Agreement to invest in and partner with U.S. Oral Surgery Management ("USOSM" or "the Company"). Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM is a market leader in oral surgery management, partnering with over 140 oral surgeons across 18 states. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

USOSM is a practice management platform that is exclusively dedicated to the specialty of oral surgery. The Company is focused on pursuing partnerships with board-certified oral surgeons who share USOSM's cultural values, patient focus, and dedication to clinical excellence. The management team of USOSM, led by Chief Executive Officer Rick Hall, will continue to lead the Company and retain an ownership interest. USOSM's oral surgeon partners will also retain significant ownership of the platform.

"We are excited to partner with Oak Hill as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Rick Hall, CEO of USOSM. "The Oak Hill team demonstrated a keen understanding of the oral surgery market and quickly became our partner of choice for this transaction. Oak Hill shares our desire to continue to invest in the USOSM platform and to build on the Company's leading position as the specialty service organization of choice for the country's top oral surgeons."

"We have great respect for the platform that Rick and his team have worked to build, and we believe that USOSM is well-positioned for continued growth in the highly fragmented oral surgery market. The USOSM partnership is consistent with Oak Hill's theme-based investment approach, focused on backing exceptional teams in attractive markets with multiple levers to drive growth," said Brian Cherry, Managing Partner at Oak Hill.

Micah Meisel, a Partner at Oak Hill, added, "USOSM has established itself as a partner of choice for leading board-certified oral surgeons across the United States. We are excited to partner with the USOSM team and its exceptional community of oral surgeons to work together to further advance this differentiated platform."

USOSM is currently a portfolio company of RiverGlade Capital. Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor to USOSM. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to Oak Hill, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to USOSM.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM is a shared services organization that collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, please visit: www.usosm.com.

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $17 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in over 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Industrials, Services, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com.

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, please visit: www.rivergladecapital.com.

