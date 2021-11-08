SaaS platform enables regulated organizations to capture, retain and analyze comms at scale, and act in real time on business-critical communications signals

Smarsh Launches Communications Intelligence Platform, Next-Gen Solution for Electronic Communications Retention and Oversight SaaS platform enables regulated organizations to capture, retain and analyze comms at scale, and act in real time on business-critical communications signals

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their electronic communications, announced today that it has launched the next generation of its enterprise electronic communications capture, archiving and oversight offering, the Communications Intelligence Platform. The AI-powered solution enables financial services firms and other highly regulated enterprises to collect and analyze communications data at scale, quickly identify risks, recognize business insight, and improve operational systems.

(PRNewsfoto/Smarsh)

In today's hybrid work environment, organizations are more reliant than ever on digital communications to stay connected, collaborative and productive. The volume and variety of communications that financial services firms are required to capture, retain and review in support of regulatory retention and oversight obligations is rapidly proliferating. These communications contain compliance and brand risks, costly operational errors, security threats, real-time cultural indicators, and untapped revenue opportunities. Most companies have no systematic way to surface these signals.

"The Communications Intelligence Platform is a major step forward for regulated organizations, enabling them to illuminate risk and insights across petabytes of electronic communications generated by many different sources," said Brian Cramer, Chief Executive Officer at Smarsh. "Regulatory scrutiny is only becoming more sophisticated, and data will only continue to grow in volume and complexity. The only way for these organizations to truly leverage their communications intelligence at a global scale is by leveraging artificial intelligence and the flexibility and performance of the public cloud, two core components of this groundbreaking platform."

The Communications Intelligence Platform is the first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that is AI-powered, cloud-native, and built to scale to meet communications data needs of modern global enterprises. The solution will enable the Enterprise to dramatically simplify its IT operations, consolidate costs, increase insights, and speed time-to-value.

The platform will be introduced in more detail during tomorrow's Smarsh Advance virtual RegTech conference.

Comprised of Capture, Enterprise Archive, and the Conduct Intel and Discovery applications, the extensible platform provides organizations with:

A unified offering that simplifies communications oversight infrastructure

Capture and archiving support for more than 80 communications channels, including email, workstream collaboration, mobile, social, and audio

The ability to scale workloads elastically through the predictable, secure, and high-performant infrastructure from the world's leading cloud providers, like Amazon Web Services

Machine-learning-powered applications designed to accelerate business outcomes and derive actionable insights across written and spoken communications data

Conduct Intel, the next-gen enterprise Supervision and Surveillance application, enables customers to zero in on risk within their electronic communications, while dramatically limiting the number of false-positive results that result from traditional lexicon-based tools.

"Legacy email archiving and surveillance solutions simply weren't built to handle the petabyte scale of disparate data created by organizations today," said Goutam Nadella, Smarsh Chief Product Officer. "They require a holistic strategy to handle electronic communications data and the technology to support it. We're excited to partner with our customers, leading cloud providers like AWS, and world-class infrastructure partners such as Microsoft, Zoom, Slack, and others on this transformative journey. With the Communications Intelligence Platform, enterprise organizations can consolidate their infrastructure with one provider, strengthen their risk and compliance initiatives, and put the intelligence within their electronic communications to work towards their business outcomes."

Smarsh Advance kicks off tomorrow, Nov. 9, at 11 am ET/8 am PT. Register here.

For more information on the Smarsh Communications Intelligence Platform, visit smarsh.com/platform/communications-intelligence or read our whitepaper.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 80 electronic communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native electronic communications capture, retention and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

CONTACTS:

Robert Chilver

Walker Sands

312-546-4712

robert.chilver@walkersands.com

Ken Anderson

Smarsh

503-946-6044

ken.anderson@smarsh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smarsh