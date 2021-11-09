Applied BioMath, LLC Awarded Top Biosimulation Solution Company by Pharma Tech Outlook

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), was listed as one of the top ten biosimulation solution companies for 2021 by Pharma Tech Outlook.

Applied BioMath opened their doors in 2013, with the goal of revolutionizing drug invention by applying biosimulation approaches to inform R&D decisions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Eight years later, they have worked on over 190 projects with over 65 partner companies. "Biosimulation approaches enable quantitative decision making that impacts go/no-go decisions, strategy, and reduces risk years before going into the clinic," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "It's exciting to partner with biotech and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, and in a diverse set of indications and therapeutic modalities, to help increase efficiency on their projects and help our partners develop better therapies, which ultimately impacts patients."

Applied BioMath's solutions, which focus on quantitatively integrating knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms, are leveraged across the entire R&D spectrum from early research through all phases of clinical trials. Their approach involves working with clients to develop the appropriate mathematical strategy for each unique project, with common biosimulation software and services strategies including systems pharmacology, mechanistic modeling, PKPD, bioinformatics, and clinical pharmacology.

In April 2021, Applied BioMath launched their first software product, Applied BioMath Assess™ *, which helps project leaders, protein engineers and chemists, and modelers assess the difficulties and hurdles in developing a biotherapeutic very early-on before significant resources are put into the project, for example at the new target or lead identification stage. The interactive interface allows users to quickly explore various 'what if' scenarios to systematically investigate whether or not a therapeutic is feasible to develop to attain the desired target profile and identify the most critical hurdles, which often help prioritize experiments.

In addition to partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies, Applied BioMath also does their own internal R&D and has received $4.7M in NIH and FDA grant funding. Most recently, they were awarded a grant by the NIH for the development of a software platform, Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Workbench , to facilitate efficient knowledge discovery and enable rapid knowledge qualification in support of quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) models for ADC projects.

To read the full Pharma Tech Outlook article, please visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/our-science/mathematical-approaches-predicting-risks-early-drug-rd .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

