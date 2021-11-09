InnoCare to Present Orelabrutinib Data at the Upcoming 63rd Annual Meeting of ASH

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969), a leading biotech company, announced today that the company will present latest data of its BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on December 11-14, 2021, which will be hold online and offline in Atlanta, Georgia.

The study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, led by Professor Daobin Zhou, is selected as oral presentation, and the study in patients with r/r Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Cell Leukemia, led by Professor Jianyong Li, and the study with orelabrutinib in the treatment of Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia, led by Professor Ming Hou, will be presented as posters. This is the third consecutive year that InnoCare is to present orelabrutinib data at ASH.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Orelabrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Patients

Abstract Number: 46

Session Name: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other B-Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Targeted Therapy in Low Grade Lymphoma

Presentation Time: 10:15 AM, Dec. 11, 2021 (Saturday)

Presenter: Professor Xinxin Cao

Poster Presentation 1:

Title: Orelabrutinib Monotherapy in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma: Updated Long Term Results of Phase II Study

Abstract Number: 2638

Session Name: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Dec. 12, 2021 (Sunday)

Presenter: Professor Wei Xu

Poster Presentation 2:

Title: Orelabrutinib, a Selective Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor in the Treatment of Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Abstract Number: 3172

Session Name: 311. Disorders of Platelet Number or Function: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Dec. 13, 2021 (Monday)

Presenter: Dr. Tianshu Yu

You can find more information through ASH website. InnoCare will release detailed Orelabrutinib data during ASH meetings.

About Orelabrutinib

Orelabrutinib is a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) developed for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Orelabrutinib had received approval on Dec. 25, 2020 from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in two indications: the treatment of patients with r/r Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) /Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL), and the treatment of patients with r/r Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL). In addition, multi-center, multi-indication clinical trials are underway in the US and China for orelabrutinib as monotherapy or in combination therapies for the treatment of Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL), Central Nervous System Lymphoma (CNSL), Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia (WM), Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), etc.

Orelabrutinib was granted as Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of r/r MCL by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Attributed to its excellent selectivity and clinical safety profiles, orelabrutinib is also evaluated in the global phase II studies for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in China.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, New Jersey and Boston.

