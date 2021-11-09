MySize to Present at H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Israel Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021 Virtual Event to Include Presentation at 10:30am ET and 1-on-1 Meetings

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, is pleased to announce its participation at H.C. Wainwright's 7th Annual Israel Conference.

The virtual event is on Monday, November 15, 2021 and includes company presentations and 1-on-1 meetings. MySize's presentation is scheduled for 10:30am ET.

MySize Chief Executive Officer, Ronen Luzon, will highlight the company's recent traction with its AI-driven measurement solutions, which drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, and its broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

U.S. Press Contact:

Strauss Communications

joel@strausscomms.com

www.strausscomms.com

Investor Contacts:

Or Kles, CFO

ir@mysizeid.com

Brian Loper

ClearThink

bloper@clearthink.capital

