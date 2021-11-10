Alphapals Wins Good Housekeeping 2021 Best Toy Awards

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's educational brand, Alphapals , is excited to announce that the Alphapals Backpack Set has been selected as a winner for the Good Housekeeping 2021 Best Toy Awards .

Alphapals Wins Good Housekeeping’s 2021 Toy Awards

The Alphapals Backpack Set is a cozy cuddly backpack full of wonder and play. A fun way to learn colors, letter recognition, and combining letters to create your favorite words. The soft plush backpack has breakaway velcro straps, a front flap with snap closure and includes 26 individual rainbow plush letters hidden inside. Fully lined to help keep its structure, the backpack set goes with your child everywhere from your living room to the playground, and makes for the perfect travel companion.

Alphapals provides fun and interactive learning experience with a hands-on approach, helping families experience the fun side of learning, teaching colors, letters and simple words. The brand is dedicated to creating a positive impact through imagination, education, kindness, and patience.

The Alphapals Backpack Set retails for $175 and is available at Alphapals.com . To learn more, follow Alphapals on Facebook , TikTok and Instagram .

Contact

Noelle Benson

Rogers & Cowan/PMK

noelle.benson@rogersandcowanpmk.com

Alphapals (PRNewsfoto/Alphapals)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alphapals