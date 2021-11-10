ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As expected, IT employment remained flat in October, with a sequential increase of 0.04% to 5,380,600 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance , the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment was up 3.66% since October 2020, adding 190,200 IT workers.

Engineering employment grew by 0.42% sequentially to 2,654,900. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 3.31% since October 2020, adding 85,100 engineering workers.

"It's clear from the employment numbers that the tech talent shortage is hurting companies in terms of hiring but there are steps that employers can take now to attract and retain talent," said Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "In today's new norm, IT professionals are not willing to compromise on work-life balance and demand the flexibility to work remotely. Additionally, they seek employment at companies that champion diversity and social causes."

TechServe Alliance is facilitating many such conversations during its annual Executive Summit on how some companies are introducing top-down initiatives for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. It's evident that companies are doing this not only because their workforce expects it but their clients want it, too.

"Businesses that understand and incorporate these changes into their work culture will find themselves on the winning side of the war for talent," Roberts added.

For the complete November 2021 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/news/it-adds-jobs-in-october-but-rate-of-growth-flattens/

