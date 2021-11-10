Naturepedic Announces 2021 Black Friday Sitewide Sale

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the nation's leading sustainable mattress manufacturer for babies, kids and adults, is kicking off the holiday season with a 20% off Black Friday sitewide sale, plus free shipping, when shopping on www.naturepedic.com.

Using promo code blackfriday20 at checkout, consumers can enjoy big savings on all of Naturepedic's certified organic mattress and bedding products starting November 10th. As longtime members of 1% For The Planet, Naturepedic will also be donating a portion of Black Friday sales to the organization.

Winner of the Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation awards, Naturepedic offers a cutting-edge range of breathable, waterproof, organic Breathe Safe™ baby crib mattresses and accessories, along with an exclusive line of kids mattresses, designed to support their specific developmental needs.

For adults, choose from the brand's top-rated Chorus and Serenade models, along with the innovative EOS Series, which can be customized to suit individual comfort preferences on each side of the bed. Naturepedic's EOS Pillowtop Organic Mattress recently won the Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Award for "Best Sustainable Mattress." The sale also applies to all of Naturepedic's luxurious pillows, sheet sets, mattress toppers, protector pads, and more.

Leading the organic mattress revolution for 18 years, all Naturepedic products are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

