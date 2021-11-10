Smith+Nephew establishes its first Medical Education Centre for the Asia Pacific region in Singapore

State-of-the-art centre to focus on digital and robotic surgery

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces its first dedicated Medical Education Centre to support customers across the Asia Pacific region.

Smith+Nephew's Medical Education Centre in Singapore

Strategically located in Singapore, the centre will support the safe and effective use of Smith+Nephew's products as well as the professional development of healthcare professionals across the region. It is expected to be operational by mid-2022.

The centre will have a strong focus on digital and robotic surgery, featuring Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence ecosystem of products, as well as supporting training across all product portfolios which include orthopaedic reconstruction, sports medicine, ear, nose and throat and advanced wound management.

Healthcare professionals will benefit from digital training technology including interactive LED displays, augmented and virtual reality, and the experience of hands-on digital operating rooms. A specially designed digital app will integrate all aspects of the learning journey including enabling attendees to design their own agenda, register for upcoming events, perform contactless check-in, book virtual or augmented reality sessions, and access training modules on Smith+Nephew's learning management system, Education Unlimited.

Smith+Nephew APAC President, Myra Eskes commented, "We are thrilled to establish a world class training centre in the region which will encompass a seamless end-to-end learning journey for our healthcare professional customers from across the Asia-Pacific region. Aligned to our Company purpose and strategic business objectives, this next-generation centre will be pivotal in delivering engaging, immersive and interactive training as well as driving our business forward."

Supporting Smith+Nephew's purpose of Life Unlimited, the Medical Education Centre together with the app and Education Unlimited aim to enhance the learning journey of healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient outcomes. The new facility in Singapore is the latest addition to Smith+Nephew's global network which includes owned centres in Europe and the US.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

