StatusPRO Aims To Set Sports Standard In XR With Investments From LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Drake, Maverick Carter, Jimmy Iovine, Paul Wachter, And A Host Of Professional Athletes Strategic Investors Highlight Commitment to Building a Suite of New Enterprise and Consumer Products that Democratizes the Athlete Experience

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StatusPRO , a sports technology and gaming company that combines player data and XR (augmented reality and virtual reality) to create a suite of training and fan engagement products for enterprise and consumers, today released the list of strategic investors and industry leaders that have joined KB Partners, TitletownTech, Greycroft, Verizon Ventures, Haslam Sports Group, 49ers Enterprises, and SC Holdings in investing in StatusPRO. LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Drake, Maverick Carter, Jimmy Iovine, Paul Wachter, and a host of professional athletes round out those named. These strategic investors reflect the range of industries and sports that StatusPRO's technology is positioned to impact.

Andrew Hawkins and Troy Jones; Photo credit: Allen Daniel/StatusPRO

Co-founders Andrew Hawkins (Hawk) and Troy Jones, who are a part of the less than one percent of black entrepreneurs that receive funding from traditional venture capital firms, sought investors with a track record of building sustainable businesses in sport, entertainment, and technology.

"Besides the immense credibility our new investors bring to the business, they have proven the value of creating companies and brands that prioritize empowerment, diversity of thought, experience, and culture. These are some of the guiding principles of our business," said Troy, Chief Executive Officer of StatusPRO.

"It's incredibly humbling that pioneers of their level believe in us as founders and in our vision for this industry. We always say StatusPRO is only as strong as our team, and our team just got a whole lot stronger," said Hawk, Chief Business Officer of StatusPRO.

Hawk and Troy, who are both former football players, saw a unique opportunity to blend the experiential expertise of athletes with the technological expertise of XR veterans to revolutionize the way coaches, players, and fans experience their favorite sports. More than half of StatusPRO's employees and contractors are former athletes and 51% of their funding to date came from minority-led or owned venture capital firms or venture capitalists.

StatusPRO plans to leverage the funding and support from these industry leaders to expand on their proprietary XR technology and continue to venture into other sports beyond football.

"I look for investment opportunities that can have a lasting impact on culture and society – and StatusPRO is poised to do that. It's not only going to influence gaming and entertainment (two things I am passionate about), but also the way athletes can train and analyze their performance," said strategic investor Naomi Osaka.

"Troy and Hawk are true innovators and storytellers. I've seen that firsthand through the work Hawk has done for us at The SpringHill Company. What they are building with StatusPRO is another example of the incredible content that can be created when people feel empowered to share their own experiences. As former athletes themselves, they bring a unique and authentic perspective to this platform that will change the way people experience sports on every level," said Maverick Carter, strategic investor and CEO of The SpringHill Company.

With the XR industry projected to reach over $57 Billion by 2027 and more traction building in the gaming, entertainment, and even healthcare industries, StatusPRO aims to leverage its proprietary software to position itself as the industry standard when it comes to sports XR. The brand and its founders are looking to redefine the category and broaden the current user base of VR products by authentically tapping into sports and culture. Currently being used by multiple National Football League (NFL) teams, StatusPRO offers custom solutions for players and coaches to optimize performance, prioritize health and safety, provide training at the highest efficiencies possible, while also creating engaging entertainment for consumers.

ABOUT STATUSPRO

StatusPRO, Inc. is a sports technology company that combines data with augmented and virtual reality to provide a suite of training and gaming products that revolutionize the way coaches, players, and fans experience their favorite sport. Powered by the insights of current and former professional athletes, some of which are early investors, StatusPRO is dedicated to reshaping fan engagement while en route to becoming the de facto experiential training platform for professional, collegiate, and amateur athletes. Headquartered in Miami, FL, StatusPRO is minority-owned and led where almost half of its US-based employees are former athletes. Their proprietary training technology is currently used by multiple NCAA and National Football League teams, including the Baltimore Ravens. The training platform uses real-time player data to power holographic experiences that give players the ability to simulate any practice or game scenario without the physical impact that comes with playing the game. StatusPRO extracts these scenarios to create an immersive experience that allows fans to be as close to the game as they have ever been while at the stadium or in the comfort of their own home. StatusPRO has active partnerships with Lamar Jackson, one of only two unanimous NFL MVP winners ever, and the National Football League Players Association. In August of 2021, StatusPRO announced the closing of a $5.2M seed round that included KB Partners, Titletown Tech, Greycroft, Verizon Ventures, Haslam Sports Group, 49ers Enterprise, and SC Holdings.

Learn more by visiting www.status.pro or by following on Instagram (@Status.PRO) and Twitter (@StatusPRO).

