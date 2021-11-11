The Sterling Group Named in Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, has been named to Inc.'s third annual Founder-Friendly Investors list. This list honors the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs.

"Sterling appreciates the magnitude of the decision a family-led or entrepreneur-led business undertakes when forming a partnership with private equity. Across the industrial sector, we bring a unique approach helping families navigate a once-in-a-lifetime event," said Jim Apple, a Managing Director at The Sterling Group. "Our inclusion on this list points to forty years of crafting the right solution for each situation."

Approximately 75% of Sterling platform investments in the last five years have involved partnerships with family or entrepreneur owned or operated businesses. Over the past forty years, Sterling has collaborated with numerous entrepreneur owners, working closely with management to drive fundamental improvement at each platform company.

Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors recognizes 146 firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to help accelerate growth. All 146 have a successful track record of remaining actively involved in the businesses after their investment. To see the complete list, go to: http://www.inc.com/private-equity.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 61 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

