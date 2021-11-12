GenScript Launches Closed-End Double-Stranded DNA Service for CRISPR

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc., the world's leading life science research tools and services provider, announced today that it has launched the GenWand™ Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA) Service for the manufacture of CRISPR knock-in homology- directed repair (HDR) templates in T cell engineering. Closed-end dsDNA enables researchers to perform gene knock-in with higher efficiency and lower toxicity than traditional PCR methods and is ideally suited for large-scale screening and scale-up in cell and gene therapy.

"We continue to believe that non-viral vector delivery has clear advantages - including safety - in CRISPR/Cas applications for gene and cell therapy," said Ray Chen, PhD, President of Life Science Group, GenScript. "Our GenWand closed-end DNA service offers better performance and scalability to researchers, and represents an important expansion of our portfolio of services for gene and cell therapy."

GenScript's GenWand dsDNA service manufactures covalently closed-end linear DNA to help increase the stability of dsDNA by limiting endonucleases' digestion of the dsDNA once entering cells. It also mitigates non-homologous end joining risk and increases knock-in accuracy when using CRISPR homology-directed repair machinery. Made via a proprietary production process, GenScript's dsDNA is available from micrograms to grams, and in 2-10 kb sequences. Various quality grades are available from research grade to basic GMP.

This new service complements a growing portfolio of offerings for CRISPR/Cas genome editing, including the GenExact™ ssDNA Service, and Phase Appropriate GMPsgRNA through its CRISPR Synthetic Guide RNA Services. In an ongoing collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, GenScript has delivered an approximately 2.3Kb ssDNA for T cell engineering with non-viral genome targeting using long DNA sequences. The company delivers more than 10,000 sgRNA annually to clients globally and has manufactured more than 30+ phase appropriate GMP sgRNA batches for biopharma clients located in China.

"As a global leader in gene synthesis, GenScript is committed to offering a one-stop-shop to customers developing new immunotherapies to fight cancer," added Chen. "We are continually expanding our portfolio of innovative new products and services in this field and expect to support additional projects at the basic GMP level for investigational new drug applications and early-stage clinical trials."

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms, including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operation spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the U.S., Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript has provided premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

GenScript has a number of intellectual property rights and technical secrets, including more than 100 patents and over 270 patent applications. As of December 31-st, 2020, GenScript's products and services have been cited by 52,500 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

