Redbreast Irish Whiskey® Launches ‘Robin Redbreast Day’: A New Global Initiative To Help Keep Common Birds Common

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redbreast Irish Whiskey is launching 'Robin Redbreast Day' a global date designed to raise awareness of the brand's mission to help keep the common birds common. To kick off its first year, Redbreast has teamed up with the much-loved Irish actor, comedian and whiskey lover, Chris O'Dowd, to create a funny, tongue-in-cheek video with the brand's beloved "spokesbird," Robin Redbreast that will help raise funds to support the brand's global charity partner, BirdLife International.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey is inviting everyone to join the flock and support this initiative by simply watching the video on social media. For every view the video receives*, 25 cents (EUR) will be donated to BirdLife International to help continue its commitment of keeping the Robin and other common birds safe for future generations. The quick-witted video sees the Irish actor and the Irish whiskey's iconic mascot, Robin Redbreast, in a cocktail bar with Redbreast 12 Year Old discussing Chris' fear of heights as he contemplates living his life as a common bird. Robin quickly gets things back on track to announce how the pair have come together to raise awareness of BirdLife International, inspiring consumers to spread the important message and inspire others to "pass it on" to participate in the global donation drive.

"'I am really excited to be supporting Robin Redbreast Day," said Chris O'Dowd. "Common birds all over the world are facing serious issues that we need to come together and solve, so I'm encouraging everyone to watch and share the video across social media to get as many eyes on it as possible. BirdLife International does amazing work supporting common birds, so the more donations we're able to raise the better!"

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BirdLife International and Chris O'Dowd to put our mission into action by raising funds to support the conservation and welfare of birds," said Kelly Suhr, Redbreast Brand Director. "Chris O'Dowd's Irish wit and creativity is the perfect match to share center stage with our beloved spokesbird, Robin Redbreast, in order to help spread this timely message and inspire others to 'Pass It On' to give back. So, let's raise a glass to raise their numbers together!"

This November 12th is the inaugural launch of Robin Redbreast Day and will continue to take place every November - the month that sees robins start to prepare for winter - encouraging whiskey-lovers to annually raise a glass to their feathered companions. "With so many birds across the globe needing vital support, the launch of Robin Redbreast Day couldn't have come at a better time," added Patricia Zurita, BirdLife International CEO. "We hope the day spreads awareness of the simple, yet important, things we must all do to help protect birds whilst also raising vital funds."

To further celebrate this momentous occasion, Redbreast is launching a digitally-led sweepstakes on social media in the US, giving consumers a chance to win a limited edition Redbreast Bird Feeder, designed in partnership with BirdLife International. Consumers can enter on the brand's Facebook (fb.com/RedbreastUS), Instagram (@RedbreastWhiskeyUS), or Twitter (@Redbreast_US) starting November 12th until November 21st 2021.

For more information, please visit www.redbreastwhiskey.com/en-US/redbreastsweeps.

About Redbreast Irish Whiskey

Redbreast is the World's Most Awarded Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey.** Featuring a comprehensive range of expressions from 12 Year Old through to 15, 21 and 27 Year Old – as well as Redbreast Lustau Edition & Cask Strength, Redbreast has built a global reputation for excellence by marrying a combination of the world's finest aged pot still whiskeys created at the famous Midleton Distillery in Cork and finishing them in a combination of the best bourbon, sherry and port casks.

Please Taste Responsibly. REDBREAST ® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. Imported by Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY.

Redbreast Bird Feeder Sweepstakes

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of 50 U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins on 11/12/2021 and ends on 11/21/2021. To enter, from your own Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account that is set to public, post a comment, tag Redbreast Irish Whiskey, and include the hashtags "#RobinRedbreastDay" and "#Sweepstakes". You may also enter by finding a Redbreast Irish Whiskey post related to the Sweepstakes on Facebook (@RedbreastUS), Instagram (@RedbreastwhiskeyUS) or Twitter (@Redbreast_US), and comment on the post from your own Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account. OR to enter online, and for complete official rules, including eligibility, prize details and ARV, visit www.redbreastwhiskey.com/en-US/redbreastsweeps and follow the on-screen entry instructions. Standard carrier messaging and data rates may apply. Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are not a sponsor of, affiliated with, or party to, or have any responsibility for, this Sweepstakes. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 800 employees across the country. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

About BirdLife International

BirdLife International is the world's largest nature conservation Partnership. Together we are 116 BirdLife Partners worldwide and growing, with almost 11 million supporters, 7,000 local conservation groups and 7,400 staff. BirdLife is widely recognized as the world leader in bird conservation, a United Nations-recognized civil society observer, and our unique local-to-global approach delivers high impact and long-term conservation for the benefit of nature and people. Find out more at www.birdlife.org

*Maximum donation of €30,000. Based on global views November 12 through December 12. To learn more, go to www.redbreastwhiskey.com/en-us/robinredbreastday.

**Based on international awards received by the brand in major spirits competitions from 2011-2021.

