CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Subaru Announces Pricing on 2022 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive standard

Standard EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology (CVT-equipped models)

2.5-liter 182 hp engine standard on Sport and Limited trim levels

Crosstrek Hybrid StarDrive ® Technology achieves up to 17 miles in EV mode

EPA-estimated 35 MPG / 90 MPGe for Hybrid model

Starting price for Crosstrek increases by only $200 to $22,445

Crosstrek Hybrid priced at $35,645 , just a $300 increase from last year

Subaru of America, Inc. announced pricing on the 2022 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid compact SUV models. Starting at $22,445, the Crosstrek offers an exceptional value, along with excellent capability, and the brand's renowned safety and reliability. Priced at $35,645, the Crosstrek Hybrid is the most efficient version of the versatile compact SUV.

All Crosstrek models combine bold SUV design, black-finish alloy wheels, standard roof rails, black side cladding, and a gloss black rear roof spoiler. The SUV's rugged looks are only matched by its highly capable chassis, 8.7-inches of ground clearance, and standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The 2022 Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trims, while the Crosstrek Hybrid is offered exclusively in single highly-equipped trim level. Both models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers the first quarter of 2022.

The Crosstrek Base and Premium are powered by a 152-hp 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine. Both are offered with either a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission). The CVT models achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 city / 33 highway / 30 combined MPG. The 6-speed manual models are rated at 22 city / 29 highway / 25 combined MPG.

The 2022 Crosstrek Sport and Limited come standard with a 182 hp 2.5-liter BOXER engine paired with a Lineartronic® CVT. Both models achieve an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 city / 34 highway / 29 combined MPG. Standard on CVT-equipped models, except the Base, is an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.

The Crosstrek Hybrid Subaru is powered by StarDrive® Technology which uniquely integrates two electric motors, a 2.0-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and Lineartronic® CVT. This plug-in SUV achieves up to 17 miles of pure electric driving as well as delivering an EPA-rated 35 MPG/90 MPGe and 480-mile total range. The Crosstrek Hybrid qualifies for a $4,502 Federal tax credit and certain states offer rebates of up to $1,500.

All Crosstrek models with the Lineartronic CVT, whether standard or optional come standard with Subaru's award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology featuring Automatic Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. The EyeSight system also includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering for added convenience.

The Crosstrek Limited and Crosstrek Hybrid further bolster driver assistance with standard High Beam Assist; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Standard Steering Responsive Headlights on Hybrid and Limited illuminate curves as the vehicle steers into them.

All 2022 Crosstrek trim levels include seven airbags: driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags, as well as a driver's knee airbag. The Rear Seat Reminder (standard with CVT-equipped models) is designed to help prevent child or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Subaru SUV Value

The 2022 Crosstrek Base trim has a starting price of $22,445 and comes with standard automatic climate control; SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia system; power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multifunction display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats, and more.

The Crosstrek Premium starts at $23,595 and adds STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus; STARLINK Safety and Security features; fog lights; All-Weather Package (heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors); body-color exterior mirrors; dual USB input ports; On/Off automatic headlights linked to windshield wiper operation, and Welcome Lighting. In addition, the Premium trim upgrades to a 6-speaker sound system; retractable cargo cover; cargo tray; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle, and more.

Starting at $26,795, the Crosstrek Sport features dual-function X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control. X-MODE functions include SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings to optimize all-wheel drive performance for difficult weather or road conditions. All other Crosstrek trim levels equipped with CVT (as well as Crosstrek Hybrid) feature standard X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The Sport trim also features unique wheels and gunmetal-finish exterior design elements, including front grille, side mirrors and badges.

The Sport interior is equipped with water-repellant, durable StarTex® upholstery featuring yellow stitching, which also trims other cabin elements, along with gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber accents. Other standard features include a high-grade gauge cluster with color LCD plus a high-power LED rear gate light.

Priced from $28,295, the Crosstrek Limited is distinguished by 18-inch black alloy wheels with machine finish, body-color exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, as well as standard LED Steering Responsive Headlights with Automatic Height Adjustment Control and LED daytime running lights. LED fog lights are also standard. The cabin features black or gray leather with orange stitching on seats, door armrests and instrument panel, plus a 6-way power driver's seat. Standard amenities include leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system, and high-grade multifunction display with color LCD.

Priced at $35,645 the Crosstrek Hybrid features the amenities of the Limited with unique exterior and interior trim and offers one option package. Exclusive to Crosstrek Hybrid, STARLINK Connected Services include Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer included in the Hybrid's free 10-year subscription to the STARLINK Safety and Security Plus package.

SUBARU STARLINK® In-Vehicle Technology

The STARLINK Multimedia systems in the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek feature a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; voice activated controls for phone; and AM/FM stereo. The 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus standard on Premium and Sport adds a single-disc CD player; SiriusXM® Platinum Plan (4-month free subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscription); and HD Radio® and Wi-Fi hotspot capability (subscription required).

The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus, standard on Limited and Hybrid and optional for others, adds over-the-air updates and Near Field Communication. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation, optional for Limited and Hybrid, adds voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom (3-year free over-the-air map updates) and SiriusXM Traffic (3-year free subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link (upgraded to 3-year free subscription).

The available STARLINK Safety Plus Package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, advanced automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report, and diagnostic alerts.

The STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus Package adds remote engine start with climate control; stolen vehicle recovery service; vehicle security alarm notification; remote lock/unlock; remote horn and lights; and remote vehicle locator. Parenting features include boundary, speed, and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge Package adds in-vehicle assistance for restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.

2022 Crosstrek Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Base 6MT 01 $22,245 $23,570 Base CVT 03 $23,795 $24,920 Premium 6MT 11 $23,595 $24,720 Premium CVT 13 $24,945 $26,070 Premium CVT 14 $26,940 $28,065 Sport CVT 21 $26,795 $27,920 Sport CVT 22 $28,395 $29,520 Limited CVT 31 $28,295 $29,420 Limited CVT 32 $29,295 $30,420 Limited CVT 33 $30,690 $31,815

2022 Crosstrek Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model (6MT) Std. 03 Standard Model (CVT and EyeSight) Std. 11 Standard Premium Model (6MT) Std. 13 Standard Premium Model (CVT) Std. 14 Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert +Keyless Access with Push-Button Start + Power Driver Seat $1,995 21 Standard Sport Model Std. 22 Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert +Keyless Access with Push-Button Start $1,600 31 Standard Limited Model Std. 32 Moonroof $1,000 33 Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers $2,395

2022 Crosstrek Hybrid Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Hybrid CVT 01 $35,645 $36,770 Hybrid CVT 02 $38,145 $39,270

2022 Crosstrek Hybrid Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model (Hybrid) Std. 02 Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers + Heated Steering Wheel $2,500

Destination & Delivery is $1,125 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,275 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Todd Hill Manager, Product Public Relations 856.488.3234 thill@subaru.com Jessica Tullman Product Communications 310.352.4400 jtullman@subaru.com Charles Ballard Product and Technology Communications 856.488.8759 cballard@subaru.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.