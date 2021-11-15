Chubb Limited Announces Pricing of $1.6 Billion Senior Notes Offering by Subsidiary

ZURICH, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) announced today that its subsidiary, Chubb INA Holdings Inc., has priced a public offering of $600 million of 2.85% senior notes due 2051 and $1.0 billion of 3.05% senior notes due 2061. The notes are guaranteed by Chubb Limited.

Chubb intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund up to $1.1 billion of the purchase price associated with its previously announced agreement to acquire Cigna's personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance business in seven Asia-Pacific markets. Chubb intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment at maturity of its 2.70% senior notes due March 13, 2023.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the senior notes or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the senior notes or any other securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by calling BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 1-866-718-1649 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.

Alternatively, the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website at www.sec.gov.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as statements regarding acquisitions and repayments, reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially as set forth in these statements. Additional information regarding factors that could cause differences from these forward-looking statements appears in the company's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chubb Limited