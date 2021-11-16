16 Counties in Missouri Added to Ambetter from Home State Health Insurance Coverage Through Jan. 15, 2022, Missourians in 108 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Home State Health

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Missouri runs through Jan. 15, 2022. This year, Ambetter from Home State Health is available to Missouri residents in 108 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

"The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized that reliable and affordable health insurance is needed more than ever," said Ryan Litteken, Interim CEO, Home State Health. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Home State Health has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and we're proud to provide reliable coverage to more people throughout Missouri."

Ambetter from Home State Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Home State Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Home State Health also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Home State Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards* in 2022. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.Home State Health has been serving Missouri since 2012 and currently serves more than 320,000 across its MO HealthNet, Wellcare by Allwell, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Home State Health will be offered:

Adair Dade Lincoln Putnam Andrew Dallas Linn Ralls Atchison Daviess Livingston Randolph Audrain DeKalb Macon Ray Barry Dent Madison Reynolds Barton Douglas McDonald Ripley Bates Dunklin Mercer Saline Benton Franklin Miller Scott Bollinger Gasconade Mississippi Shannon Boone Gentry Moniteau Shelby Buchanan Greene Monroe St. Charles Butler Grundy Montgomery St. Clair Caldwell Harrison Morgan St. Louis Callaway Henry New Madrid St. Louis City Camden Hickory Newton Ste. Genevieve Cape Girardeau Holt Nodaway Stoddard Carroll Howard Oregon Stone Carter Howell Osage Sullivan Cass Iron Ozark Taney Cedar Jackson Pemiscot Texas Chariton Jasper Perry Vernon Christian Jefferson Pettis Warren Clay Johnson Phelps Washington Clinton Knox Pike Wayne Cole Laclede Platte Webster Cooper Lafayette Polk Worth Crawford Lawrence Pulaski Wright

Missouri residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Home State Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.Ambetter.HomeStateHealth.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals by performing operations for Ambetter, a federal insurance marketplace product, underwritten by Celtic Insurance (an affiliated company). Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Wellcare by Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

