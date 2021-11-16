Jotform Apps launches as a no-code app builder

Jotform Apps allows anyone to create mobile apps without coding knowledge

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform, the leading online forms SaaS solution, announces Jotform Apps, a no-code app builder for anyone.

Jotform Apps is a key tool in the no-code revolution. It allows users to build an app for a business, bundle forms, create portals for internal teams and more. In addition, users can instantly download a Jotform app onto any device without visiting an app store.

"Tools that don't require your developers to code are becoming a go-to for businesses around the world, and we're excited that another one of our products — Jotform Apps — will be part of this no-code revolution," says Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform.

From restaurants to HR teams to social media influencers, Jotform Apps is a genuine solution for anyone to create an app.

Key features of Jotform Apps include

Drag-and-drop app builder

Choose from 200+ Jotform Apps templates

Use widgets, such as QR codes, social media links, video and more

Customize the visual appearance, including text, color and branding

Create an app with a single form

Receive payments from any device

Access apps on smartphones, tablets or desktop computers

And much more!

Jotform Apps has a wide variety of use cases. It enables restaurants to manage reservations, food delivery orders, reviews and payments. Retailers can take orders and gather feedback from customers. Social media influencers can host multiple links in one central place in their social media bios.

"No-code is just getting started, and we're excited to keep helping our users power their businesses and be more productive," says Tank.

In addition to Jotform Apps, Jotform offers a full suite of products, including a Form Builder, PDF Editor, Mobile Forms, Tables and Approvals. Jotform Apps is available at no additional cost to users and is included on free Starter plans.

About Jotform

We believe that the right form can make all the difference. With Jotform, organizations go from busywork to less work with powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows and more. With over 15 years in business, 10 million users worldwide and 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth, Jotform is a trusted global brand that's expanding every day.

